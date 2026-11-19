Polo Ralph Lauren brought its equestrian sensibility to Sunset Boulevard, with a guest list as polished as the new bag everyone gathered to celebrate. On Nov. 18, actors, musicians, editors, and friends of the brand gathered at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood to celebrate the Polo Blaze, the newest addition to the women’s bag lineup. Guests arrived in elevated, laid-back looks from the house, giving the afternoon the feel of a particularly well-dressed reunion.

Among the attendees were Justine Lupe, who stars in Nobody Wants This, and Chloe Bennet, known for her role as Daisy Johnson in Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Laura Harrier, Diana Silvers, Isabel May, Ryan Destiny, and Talia Ryder also joined the celebration. The guest list extended across music and fashion, with Charlotte Lawrence and Scout Willis in attendance alongside Laurel Pantin, Liv Perez, and Pia Baroncini. With that many personal styles in one room, there was plenty of inspiration for mastering the art of ladies-who-lunch dressing.

The occasion’s namesake has an equine backstory, as one might expect. The Polo Blaze is drawn from the white marking that runs down a horse’s face, bringing the house’s roots into a bag with sculptural lines and distinctive hardware. Offered in tumbled and motorcycle-inspired leathers, it has enough polish for a chic WeHo lunch and a little edge for whatever comes afterward.

(+) Courtesy of Polo Ralph Lauren/BFA (+) Courtesy of Polo Ralph Lauren/BFA INFO 1/2

The occasion also arrives during a particularly busy stretch for the New York brand, following its Spring 2027 Purple Label and Polo runway show in Milan and the Spring/Summer 2027 women’s show during New York Fashion Week. The latter mixed feather-adorned denim, sharp white tailoring, and sweeping evening gowns, giving familiar Ralph Lauren signatures a fresh sense of romance. With the holidays approaching, the lunch offered another invitation into that world — and who wouldn’t want a little Ralph Lauren on their Christmas wishlist?

(+) Courtesy of Polo Ralph Lauren/BFA (+) Courtesy of Polo Ralph Lauren/BFA INFO 1/2

Between the new bag and the guests’ takes on Polo dressing, the stylish spread offered plenty to take notes on.