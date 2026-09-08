When PinkPantheress first started releasing music as a university student in London, she did so anonymously — but that didn’t stop her from quickly going viral with early 2000s- and ‘90s-influenced songs like “Break It Off” and “Pain.” It wasn’t until the release of her 2021 “Just For Me” music video that she revealed herself to her millions of fans, showing off her sound-reflective style. Meshy jersey separates with subtle leather details felt reminiscent of Aaliyah, while her penchant for quirky graphic tees and denim mini skirts paid indirect homage to artists like Lily Allen and Hayley Williams.

“I grew up around 2000s fashion, so it feels really natural,” PinkPantheress tells TZR of her love for the era’s aesthetic. “I love the daring nature of 2000s fashion as well. It felt like everyone was just trying to see what they could get away with.”

Although only five years have passed since her public debut, the 25-year-old has come a long way with her sartorial taste in a short amount of time. When she first began performing live at her own shows and festival sets, a key element of her onstage image was what the singer calls “auntie style” — casual-looking staples that look as though they’re thrifted from someone’s mom’s 2007 closet, such as dark Henley long-sleeves, bleached bootcut jeans, and corporate-core blazers.

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“I loved looking at the ways the women around me dressed. That’s mainly what influenced my ‘auntie’ style reputation,” Pink says. “I used to spend ages looking online for random, unique pieces like the ones my mom used to wear.”

Despite sticking to this “auntie” vibe, the individual garments were always quietly impressive picks. Pink was wearing independent labels like Paloma Wool and St. Agni before they became widely beloved by the fashion crowd. Discovering new creatives has always come naturally to her: “I’ll see one thing I like [on Instagram or online] and then go down a massive rabbit hole looking at the designer.”

Nowadays, however, her preferences lean toward vintage Vivienne Westwood jacket-and-bustle-skirt combos and statement-making tulle-and-tartan dresses by pop girl-adored designer Miss Claire Sullivan. “[My onstage outfits] have to feel meant to be,” Pink explains. “I really like custom so it feels like it’s tethered to the performance, but it must be comfortable because I’m moving around a lot.” Other custom pieces in Pink’s tour arsenal have come from Victoria’s Secret Pink, laying the groundwork for her new gig as the brand’s fall campaign star.

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In the fast-paced office-slash-photoshoot-set video, the “Stateside” singer emerges from backstage wearing the retailer’s new Foldover Super Flare leggings. She asks the stylists about her look, “But is it Pink, though?,” causing some understandable confusion given her shared name with both the brand and, of course, the color. Ultimately, it’s deemed perfectly Pink, and the performer launches into an early aughts-worthy dance montage wearing just the athletic pants, a lacy black-and-white bra, and a hot fuchsia flannel.

The ensemble is entirely in line with Pink’s everyday attire, which she says comprises the “most casual or comfy wear,” emphasizing she loves “anything to keep me warm” and noting she specifically likes the new leggings for her pilates classes. The outfit isn’t too far off from her favorite post-show uniform either: “tight top, capris, and comfy shoes” — a trifecta she often sports on stage, too.

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There’s also her signature “emotional support handbag,” as described by her stylist, Milena Agbaba, in a 2025 interview with Bricks. At the start of her career, you wouldn’t dare catch Pink on stage without an outfit-matching purse clutched tightly under her arm — a constant until last September, when she ditched the full-time pocketbook in favor of a one-song-only Coach Tabby on her An Evening With... PinkPantheress tour.

The musician agrees a lot has changed in her wardrobe over the years. “I think I’m more assertive with [my style] now. I used to limit myself to certain aesthetics and wouldn’t really branch out,” she says. “But now, I feel like I’m discovering a personal thing that’s really unique to me.”

Her red carpet tendencies are just as intuitive as her regular dressing process, typically making selections from English designers that are, in many ways, elevated versions of her day-to-day clothes. At the 2025 Fashion Awards in London, she wore a custom two-piece crop-top-and-maxi-carabiner-skirt set by Chopova Lowena, not dissimilar to some of her tour and street style looks. It’s a tightrope she’s hyperaware of walking: “I like wearing things I wouldn’t normally wear. The worst feeling is feeling too casual. So finding the balance for each carpet is important because, in the end, I still want it to feel like me.”

(+) PinkPantheress attends the 2025 Fashion Awards in custom Chopova Lowena. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images (+) PinkPantheress wears Tamara Ralph Couture to the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Striking that balance looks like her 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party gown by Tamara Ralph — a black, strapless ostrich-feather-and-crystal-adorned couture number accompanied by a sharp tilted wide-brim hat and Mary-Jane Manolo Blahnik heels. While it may have been an overall unexpected choice for the Gen Z artist, it proved her willingness to explore and continue growing within her personal style journey.

“I don’t really know [where I see my style evolving from here] yet, which I like,” she says. “I just want to keep experimenting and finding things that feel new and exciting, and integrating more color into my wardrobe bit by bit.”