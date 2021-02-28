In-person red carpet events are still on pause for this year, which means most people will partake in the award season circuit from home. What follows is a more tame and relaxed version of the usual hustle and bustle of a Sunday night for celebrities — there's no accidentally stepping on anyone's gown or mingling with costars while teetering on six-inch heels. When it comes to the fashion, however, Hollywood's actors still brought the drama, especially to the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards where their best looks deserved all the heart eyes emojis.

One of the celebrities to kick off the festivities was Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan who wore a gorgeous yellow gown from Molly Goddard for InStyle's virtual elevator series. Meanwhile, actor Olivia Munn went the opposite route and dressed in a slightly more casual matching crepe shirt and pants set from Nanushka. The most dramatic and standout look from the night, however, came from Cynthia Erivo, who wore a futuristic Valentino couture gown.

While nominees like Viola Davis and Elle Fanning remained home, presenters like Hudson, Margot Robbie, Tiffany Haddish, and Awkwafina had the chance to get all dressed up and leave their houses. (Presenters, from both the East and West coasts, stepped on stage to announce the category winners.) There were no shortage of glamorous outfits from both sides and for the nominees, especially, they seemed to have perfected the art of styling hair, makeup, and outfits for virtual conferences. The only nerves left to be experienced by the actors then is wondering if the internet connection is stable enough during acceptance speeches. See TZR's favorite celebrity outfits from the night, below.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Cynthia Erivo

Stylist Jason Bolden told E! that Erivo had no clue what dress he was going to pull for her and just trusted his creative instincts. The result was Erivo donning this incredible green Valentino couture dress with statement silver platforms.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Julia Garner

Garner wore a plunging neckline dress from Prada and Verdura jewels.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Regina King

King shined on the virtual screen in a metallic and black dress from Louis Vuitton.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Tina Fey

Golden Globes cohost Tina Fey walked the red carpet in an all-black ensemble consisting of a blazer dress, tights, and heels.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Andra Day

The United States vs. Billie Holiday star wore a mesh and tulle dress creation from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2021 Couture collection. What really stood out, however, were her beautiful, glistening Chanel fine jewelry pieces.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Margot Robbie

Robbie, who is one of the presenters tonight, picked a dress from her fashion house of choice: Chanel. The printed blue number was from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2021 runway. She also wore Chanel fine jewelry.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried's blushing pink floral dress was custom made by Oscar de la Renta. This look represented the quintessential red carpet ensemble.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Eiza González

The actor wore a black Versace dress with cheeky white outlines on the chest and a dramatic side slit that showed off her tights and heels.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Laverne Cox

Cox wore a custom Thai Nguyen red dress, which featured the most dramatic embellished sleeves. Her jewels were from Dena Kemp.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Sarah Hyland

Hyland matched the Golden Globes red carpet in an off-the-shoulder Monique Lhuillier dress, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Since she attended the event in person, she walked the carpet in a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Elle Fanning

No red carpet? No problem. Fanning still brought all the glamour in this custom turquoise-colored Gucci dress with bejeweled straps. She wore Fred Leighton jewelry.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Kate Hudson

Hudson, a presenter at the Golden Globes, wore a sparkly off-the-shoulder corseted dress from Louis Vuitton.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Nicola Coughlan

The Bridgerton actor was all dressed up in a voluminous yellow gown by Molly Goddard, which she styled with a Ply-Knits cardigan. Coughlan accessorized with diamonds from De Beers.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Keke Palmer

Palmer participated in InStyle's virtual elevator selfie in none other than Dior. The cozy two piece was the perfect dressed-down look to a red carpet gown.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Golden Globes: Olivia Munn

Munn skipped the extravagant gown for a laidback, yet still dressy look consisting of a Nanushka pistachio-hued crepe shirt and matching pants.

