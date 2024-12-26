Dancing to sing-out-loud-worthy music. Sipping on refreshing cocktails. Mingling with friends. For some, there’s nothing more exhilarating than an all-out bash. And cherry-picking a look for soirées is part of the fun, too. This season, the industry’s beloved party dress brands are here to help you stand out in the crowd.

“This is the time of year to get dressed up and make bold choices with your wardrobe,” Retrofête’s Creative Director and Co-Founder Ohad Seroya tells TZR. Right now, he says the brand is capitalizing on scene-stealing mini dresses, such as its Kinara, Tori, Bexley, and Aislin styles. “They have that perfect blend of elegance and sensuality, making them ideal for festive nights out or NYE celebrations,” Seoya explains. He adds that metallics — both gold and silver — are having their moment this season. And Retrofête’s takes on the high-shine trend include sequins that “shimmer into the evening,” says Seoya.

As for Cinq à Sept, shoppers are turning to its dresses adorned with novel details, including feathers, bows, and crystal embellishments. “Our customer celebrates individuality, and we’re committed to offering her unique, special pieces,” says Jane Siskin, the brand’s founder and CEO.

Read more about the labels as well as more cult-favorite party dress brands, below.

Cinq à Sept

“We want our customers to turn every outfit into a celebration, and our holiday collections always provide a variety of options where you like sparkle and shine or more classic tailoring,” notes Siskin. “Our dresses are always popular during the holidays as well as our embellished blazers.” More specifically, the Satine mini dress (pictured above) has become a favorite for the brand thanks to its balance of shine and intricate detailing, the founder says. She adds, “The Joel blazer dress remains a fan-favorite, and this season, our satin version with feather trim has been a standout.”

Rotate

Based in Copenhagen, Rotate is the brainchild of influencers and stylists Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars. Since launching the brand in 2018, the business partners have consistently churned out lines that are made for evenings out — and a staple in every assortment is, of course, party dresses. Its current collection hones in on details like bubble hemlines, winter florals, sheer fabrics, and puff sleeves. They’re all destined the steal the spotlight.

Bernadette

If you’re into sweet, flirty numbers, give Bernadette’s collection a peek. Designed by mother-daughter duo Bernadette (a former buyer at Ralph Lauren) and Charlotte de Geyter (a Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp grad), the ladylike styles run the gamut from botanical floral motifs, which are hand-drawn by de Geyter, to gigantic bow accents. She [who are we referring to?] also has a knack for creating unique dress shapes and silhouettes.

Retrofête

“Party dresses are the core of the brand — they embody the glamour and confidence we want our customers to feel in our designs,” says Seoya, adding, “Our tagline, ‘Welcome to the Party,’ is our mission to design pieces that celebrate life’s most unforgettable moments.” The brand certainly doesn’t miss the mark, as its collection is rife with showstopping numbers. From flashy sequins to sultry sheer looks, there’s a style for every type of partygoer.

Rebecca Vallance

With a celebrity fan base boasting the likes of Selena Gomez, Sofía Vergara, and Kris Jenner, Rebecca Vallance is a leader in the dress scene. The Aussie brand has no doubt cracked the code on luxe looks that are suitable for not just fêtes but other special occasions like weddings, anniversaries, and more. Recently, it joined forces with Nicky Hilton for a capsule of festive dresses emblazoned with sequins, bows, and pearls. Elsewhere in the label’s product offerings, you’ll find gowns featuring bold, head-turning hues and swoon-worthy silhouettes.