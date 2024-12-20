When it comes to cocktails, the glass is always half-full. But, the type of glassware you use for a cocktail impacts the overall experience. It feels blasphemous to imagine champagne in anything other than a flute flute; a martini in anything other than its eponymous glass — but there’s more to pairing a cocktail with the right glassware than meets the eye. Sure, the aesthetics matter, but so do all our other senses.

Greg Boehm, founder and CEO of Cocktail Kingdom and Cocktail Kingdom Hospitality Group, provides crystal-clear insight on why certain bevys taste best in specific glasses. “Different cocktails work better in different glasses depending on how boozy a drink is,” he says. Factors that impact glassware choice vary and depend on whether it’s served with ice. Choosing the right glass can even extend to the cocktail’s aroma.

“Of course, there’s also tradition and visual presentation to consider,” he says. “With something very alcohol-forward, you would not want a glass that sends the fumes up your nose. For a cocktail that uses an egg white, you need to leave room for the frothy head after it’s shaken vigorously.”

So how can a beginner at-home bartender determine which cocktail goes with which glass? Boehm’s hack is to ask yourself a few basic questions. “Will my cocktail have ice in it? Then, make sure that your glass is at least 8 ounces in volume,” he says. “If a drink does not have ice, it’s often nice to use a glass with a stem so holding the glass does not warm the drink too quickly.”

For stronger drinks, he recommends looking for a smaller-sized glass. Due to potency, the drinks usually aren’t as large. And if you’re making one of those vibrant, refreshing drinks people love to sip on in warm summer weather, they’re usually best in a tall glass, like a Collins or Highball, “with room for ice and a straw for sipping.”

Below, Boehm breaks down each type of glass, what cocktails they’re best suited for, and why.

Martini Glass

Cocktails: Martinis of any variety

Boehm says that the Martini glass has only been popular since the 1970s and 1980s and readily admits the shape isn’t ideal since it makes spilling easier. “But even so, it does evoke a strong sense of nostalgia and is having a bit of a resurgence today after being shunned for the past decade,” he says. “And the shape makes sense for a cocktail that is mostly alcohol.”

Collins Glass

Cocktails: Tom Collins, John Collins, Vodka Tonic, Dark & Stormy, Paloma, Gin & Tonic, Mojito, Scotch & Soda, Greyhound

Though the Collins and Highball are sometimes referred to interchangeably, there are a few differences between the two. The Collins glass is taller, narrower, and has a slightly larger volume. It’s best for drinks with a base spirit, a larger ratio of mixer to spirit, and ones that use a lot of ice.

Rocks Glass

Cocktails: Margarita, Old Fashioned, Sazerac, Negroni, straight liquor pours- particularly whisk(e)y

Better known as an Old-Fashioned Glass or a Lowball Glass. “A Rocks Glass is the workhouse of the cocktail world; well a double rocks glass, actually,” Boehm says. “[It’s] durable and sturdy.” The difference between the single and double is size. Both glasses are great for cocktails with or without ice, but “the less popular single rocks glass is most reserved for straight pours and maybe the occasional Sazerac.”

Nick & Nora Glass

Cocktails: Martini, Manhattan, Sidecar, The Last Word, Gimlet

This is the glass that Boehm calls “perfect for all your ‘up’ drinks” because it refers to drinks that are shaken, stirred, or combined with ice to chill but are served without. “This glass is a bit more refined than similar glasses, thus adding to the ceremony of evening tipple.”

Sour Glass

Cocktails: Whisky Sour, Pisco Sour, Amaretto Sour

If you're making a Sour cocktail at home, a Sour glass is your best choice. Though Boehm admits this glass is more of a specialty item, it does add oomph to your libation. “The Sour Glass has enough room for the liquid and the foam (a result of shaking), making it the perfect fit if this is your fancy.”

Coupe

Cocktails: Daiquiri, Manhattan

If you’re serving a cocktail without any ice, the Coupe is Boehm’s go-to glass. “Shaken cocktails like Daiquiri or stirred cocktails like a Manhattan are right at home with the nice wide opening and 6- or 7-ounce volume,” he says. “The stem keeps your hands from warming up the drink since there’s no ice keeping these drinks cold as you sip.” He also notes the Coupe was the original glass for champagne and is still a good option for bubbly beverages.

Champagne Flute

Cocktails: Champagne cocktails, Champagne, or any variety of sparkling wine

Boehm makes no secret of his dislike of the champagne flute, and other industry professionals agree. “The long narrow shape kills the delicate bubbles as the sparkling wine sloshes back and forth with each sip.” Instead, he recommends using a Coupe.

Cocktail Glassware Rules of Thumb

Knowing which cocktails are best suited for each type of glass is half the battle. The other half is choosing the right glasses to purchase. Boehm has tips to make sure you’re stocking your at-home bar properly. First, price is an indicator of quality when it comes to cocktail glasses.

“Better glassware does cost more to manufacture and thus, the retail price will be higher. Thinner, more delicate glass, glass without seams, and stemmed glasses where the bowl sits elegantly on the stem are all more difficult to make and have a higher degree of quality control,” he says.

He adds that cheap glassware is usually “too thick, can be inconsistent in size, volume, and shape, and often has obvious seams,” which can detract from the drinking experience.

The good news is that when properly cared for — he recommends handwashing over the dishwasher — cocktail glasses can last forever… or at least for centuries. Boehm says he still uses cocktail glasses from the 1800s at his home. “Unless the glasses are chipped or very scratched,” he doesn’t see any reason to get rid of them.

If you’re just beginning to dabble in at-home mixology or on a tight budget, there’s no need to run out and buy every type of cocktail glass. In Boehm’s opinion, you can start with the basics.

“I think most people can get away with one stemmed glass and one tumbler at home,” he says. Though he admits serving drinks in the “wrong glass” can detract from “the romance and the story of the cocktail,” practically speaking, a glass can be multipurpose. “[A] glass like a Nick and Nora can handle most up drinks and a double rocks glass can get you by for any drink with ice.”