After roughly 28 days, four cities, and too many shows to possibly count, fashion month has come to a close. From the energetic opening at Collina Strada in New York to the nostalgic last day at Chanel in Paris, the return to an in-person fashion month was nothing short of exciting. And as always, attendees brought their A-game in the style department, especially during the last round of events. Lucky for you, plenty of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style looks are available to shop.

Before you rush to add these pieces into your virtual basket (it’s understandable as they’ll all likely sell out fast), take a peek in your closet to see what your fall wardrobe is missing. Perhaps you’re in need of a new loafer now that you’re headed back into the office. In that case, Loewe’s funky new Wedge Slip-On Loafer is a must-have (Tiffany Hsu and Blanca Miró Scrimieri are already loyal fans). Or if you’re itching for a statement top to hit the town in, Coperni and Jacquemus both have styles you’ll be all over. Ultimately, whatever you pick, it’s sure to get lots of wear this season.

Ahead, shop the chicest street style outfits from Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022. Prepare to be the trendiest employee in your office (or, behind your computer screen for a bit longer).

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris-based influencer Ellie Delphine had fun with color for the Coperni show. The fashion girl paired the brand’s purple Cutout-Detail Knitted Top with its bright pink Mini Swipe Tote Bag. For the icing on the cake, she went with Balenciaga heels in neon green.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Neiman Marcus’ Fashion & Lifestyle Director Lisa Aiken has a knack for assembling polished ensembles like no other. Above, she did exactly that with a Victoria Beckham sweater, Studio Cut pants, and Bottega Veneta’s Chain Pouch.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mytheresa’s Fashion Buying Director Tiffany Hsu sported Loewe head to toe for the brand’s show. Her picks: The Fringed Bolero Jacket, Jacquard Asymmetric Skirt, and Wedge Slip-On Loafer. The fashion insider exhibits how a subtle fringe detail can make all the difference with a look.

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When she’s not walking every major runway, Paloma Elsesser is pulling out all the stops with her off-duty ensembles. For this particular outfit, the model wore Miaou’s The Cardi, Chopova Lowena's Split Checked Pleated Skirt, and finished off with adding a sporty touch via a pair of Adidas sneakers.

Jonathan Paciullo

Why wear one animal print when you can throw on a few? It turns out, Rajni Jacques, Global Head of Fashion & Beauty at Snapchat, co-signs this theory. Take inspiration from her outfit here and try mixing together a cheetah print jacket with a zebra top. For your accessories, keep things simple and opt for polished gold hoops.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now’s the time to get good use out of your vests. Take notes from influencer Jen Azoulay and go for a monochromatic ensemble with the topper. The Los Angeles-based creative teamed together Baum und Pferdgarten’s Decka Coat and A.W.A.K.E. MODE's Pleated Longsleeve Midi Dress and then completed the look with Ilio Smeraldo's Combat Boot by Grece Ghanem.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maria Bernad’s outfit for the Coperni show is the definition of dreamy. The influencer went for a pastel color scheme which included the label’s Asymmetric Dress and Heart Tote Bag, as well as Abra’s Pink Spike Mules.

Jonathan Paciullo

Found: The perfect fall ensemble displayed on Jessica Willis, Style Director at The Cut. The stylist went for a rich leather jacket and accessorized it with Loewe’s Small Basket Woven Leather Tote and Jil Sander’s Knee-Length Leather Boots.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacquemus’ cropped cardigans weren’t the only pieces getting attention during the week. In fact, Leila Bekhti made a strong case for the brand’s Le haut Nueva top. Follow her lead and pair the top with wide-leg bottoms for a cool weekend going-out ensemble.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Welcome to trench coat season. If you’re feeling a bit adventurous this fall, test out a unique iteration of the classic jacket. Here’s a perfect example: By Malene Birger’s Maribella Cotton Trench Coat worn on Erika Boldrin, above. The oversized collar makes it intriguing, yet still streamlined.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, Saks Potts’ cult-favorite Shearling Foxy Coat is still a go-to among the fashion crowd, which Lois Opoku confirmed in Paris. The Berlin-based influencer opted for a light green version of the stylish jacket paired with a knit dress and zebra print mules.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not only is a slouchy blazer ideal for endless layering underneath, but it’s also very on trend. Give the beloved style a whirl with Raey’s Exaggerated-Shoulder Wool-Blend Suit Jacket pictured here on Linda Tol. The influencer went with the relaxed roomy look throughout the rest of her outfit with trousers from Róhe.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Xiayan showcased an excellent way to wear shorts in the fall. According to the street style star, it’s all about mixing in cold-weather staples, such as a luxe trench coat and knee-high boots (her must-have style at the moment is Valentino’s Garavani Atelier Shoes).

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More shorts in the fall! This time, Tamu McPherson gave a cool pair of Bermudas a spin around Paris. She coupled the bottoms with a knit from Simple Retro (read: it’s under $50) leather jacket, and pumps from Amina Muaddi. Boom — they’re now seasonally appropriate.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leave it to Blanca Miró Scrimieri to make a pair of baggy pants look incredibly chic. The trendsetter coupled Loewe’s Intarsia Balloon Trousers with the brand’s Wedge Slip-On Loafer for a cozy-cute ensemble.