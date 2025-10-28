When the world’s largest jewelry brand teams up with one of the most important storytellers of this generation, there’s no doubt that they are going to create something special. In Episode 2 of the Disney Princess: Create Your World series — which will be released on Hulu on October 29 — Pandora creative directors Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli take viewers behind-the-scenes of their successful partnership with the storied franchise.

The Hulu series debuted back in May with Episode 1 zeroing-in on the collaboration between Disney and Parisian fashion brand, Coperni. The two joined forces on an October 2024 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week at Disneyland Paris, featuring Kylie Jenner. This time, the “Create Your World” campaign is spotlighting the craftsmanship and artistry that is Pandora.

The Disney x Pandora collaboration originally began in 2015 with a Mickey and Minnie Mouse line. Fast forward 10 years later and the expansion into several different Disney characters, the Disney Princess Collection, specifically, has become Pandora’s fastest-growing segment. “It’s hard to believe that it’s 10 years since we first started working with Pandora,” says Joss Hastings the VP Global Marketing, Disney in a press release. “The partnership has moved on in such incredible ways,” Hastings continued.

Courtesy of Hulu

The episode, which was filmed at Pandora’s main locations in Copenhaagen and Thailand, will take a closer look at not only the care and detail that goes into every hand-crafted piece, but the fairytales behind them.

“Just like Disney, we believe that nothing is more powerful than a story to touch hearts and change the world for the better,” said Terzo and Ficarelli in a press release. “At Pandora, we know that Disney Princess stories go far beyond a simple love story; each one is a journey of self-love and a journey of community.”

The Disney Princess x Pandora collection includes rings and charm bracelets that pay homage to some of Disney’s most beloved princesses, like Rapunzel, Tiana, Ariel, and Belle. Each piece was designed to capture the magic of Disney in a wearable piece of art to treasure for years to come.

(+) Courtesy of Hulu (+) Courtesy of Hulu INFO 1/2

Spoiler alert: The episode will also share some exciting news of what’s ahead for the Pandora x Disney partnership in 2026. In the meantime, you can shop some of our favorite pieces from the collab below.