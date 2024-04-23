As the weather warms and the days get longer, visions of relaxing summer vacations are likely materializing. While classic favored — and crowded — locales like the Amalfi Coast, Portugal, and Mexico will always have their place on one’s travel bucket list, there’s a fresh crop of trending destinations for 2024 that open up a realm of possibilities. And, according to Pinterest’s recently released travel trend report, said possibilities are heading in a more wellness-focused direction. “As the hustle and bustle of daily life takes its toll, travelers seek digital detox and solace in serene landscapes and rejuvenating experiences,” reads the reports. “Say goodbye to crowded cities and hello to off- the-beaten-path destinations that promise tranquility and self-discovery.” At the center of this new, more serene era, “quiet life travel” has emerged as a standout trend and highly searched term among Pinterest users looking to get away from it all.

According to Pinterest’s one billion-plus travel-related searches over the past year, probes for “quiet life” increased by a staggering 530%. “This longing for simplicity has extended to travel, since last year, searches for ‘quiet places’ and ‘calm places’ have increased by 50% and 42% respectively,” reads the report, adding that Pinners have a vested interest in digital detox travel, and nature-centered destinations that offer a respite from “the buzz of constant connectivity and digital distractions.”

Indeed, this data comes on the heels of the recent rise of agritourism, which is seeing an uptick in bookings for luxury farms and eco-lodges. Another component to this interest for quiet getaways is solo travel, which is also experiencing an uptick. “Solo travel emerges as a liberating choice, granting individuals the freedom to craft their itinerary, pace, and priorities without compromise,” reads the Pinterest report. “Whether basking in the tranquility of a secluded beach or meandering through serene countryside landscapes, these experiences contribute to self-care and overall well- being.” In addition to solo vacations, the platform notes popular searches like “cabin in the mountains”, “village vibes”, and “countryside” to be fueling this greater desire for a quiet life.

If you’re currently in the process of planning a summer getaway, perhaps this unique travel approach is worth exploring. In lieu of picturesque Venice, Paris, and Lisbon, which are often flooded with tourists in the summer months, opt for a true respite in the countryside, desert, or a quiet coastal town. A reset amidst a stunning natural backdrop could be more memorable — and healing — than a crowded city or beach resort.