In childhood, summertime signified a period of freedom from school, homework, and early morning wake-up calls. While this carefree seasonal standard does not exactly translate to adulthood for most, the warm-weather months still remain a time of respite — even if it’s just for a week or two. It offers the opportunity to visit exotic, bucket-list locales or long-loved destinations. A time to release our grip on digital devices and the constant lure of work emails and Slack messages.

With Memorial Day nearly upon us, Team TZR already has visions of OOO notifications and long days spent on faraway coastlines. For EIC Kathy Lee, a perfect summer vacation consists of her annual family trip to Sardinia where she volleys between dips in the Mediterranean and decadent feasts of pasta and wine. Beauty Editor Amanda Ross is also a creature of habit, heading to Mexico every year to indulge in margaritas, luxury resort amenities, and the country’s rich culture. For some, this summer serves as an opportunity to enjoy the natural splendors the U.S. has to offer. Deputy Beauty Editor Erin Lukas will be heading west, navigating the majestic desert life in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Associate Fashion Editor Kelsey Stewart is designating some family time in Geneva on the Lake, a quaint town in Ohio, perfect for escaping the crowds and daily stressors of city life.

As the TZR team prepares to scatter around the world for the next three months, you can rest assured we have our packing game locked and loaded, ready to truly embrace all the vacay vibes. Ahead, check out the editors’ plans for the summer and the essentials we’ll be taking with us to stay cool and IG-ready.