You’ll See All Your Friends Wearing This Puff-Sleeve Dress For Summer

Designer Rejina Pyo has cultivated a high-fashion niche for herself in the style industry since launching her namesake brand in 2014. Her London Fashion Week collections have developed a reputation as the ones to watch. But now, the Seoul-born designer is temporarily stepping out of the contemporary designer bubble and into a more accessible realm through Pyo’s collaboration with & Other Stories. Launching on April 15 at stories.com, Pyo has brought her signature relaxed silhouettes and approachable color palette into the Swedish retailer’s current offerings, and they’re affordable.

The collection retails between $119 and $249, a stark contrast to Pyo’s traditionally competitive price point. (A puff-sleeve dress from her namesake label, for example, retails for $925.) “I am conscious of the fact that there are women who love the brand, but who do not have the budget for a Rejina Pyo piece,” she says to TZR. “Collaborating with & Other Stories allowed us to connect with this audience, to become more accessible globally.” The designer was given free creative rein to design the pieces for the collab. “The result is a collection of signature shapes and details, brought together in a more accessible way,” she says.

Pyo’s thoughtful sartorial touches are quite easy to see: you’ll find feminine dresses with puffy sleeves, bright shades of pistachio and tangerine, and a contemporary interpretation of a two-piece suit — styles that feel quintessential to Pyo’s design aesthetic.

(+) Courtesy of Rejina Pyo x & Other Stories (+) Courtesy of Rejina Pyo x & Other Stories (+) Courtesy of Rejina Pyo x & Other Stories INFO 1/3

Like a devoted mother when asked to name her most beloved child, Pyo couldn’t choose her favorite piece from the collab. “They are all favorites for different situations!” she says. The ready-to-wear separates from the collection, like a sleeveless silk green top or the off-the-shoulder LBD, all stand the test of time. Keeping in mind that consumers want to be more eco-friendly in their shopping habits, Pyo made the collection using materials like a combination of long-lasting premium silk and wool sourced by the Responsible Wool Standard, a third-party organization that prioritizes sheep welfare. “We love working with wool because of its versatility, durability, and the fact it does not need to be washed regularly,” she says.

(+) Courtesy of Rejina Pyo x & Other Stories (+) Courtesy of Rejina Pyo x & Other Stories INFO 1/2

There’s an inherently casual meets dressy quality to Pyo’s collection with & Other Stories. Perhaps it’s because Pyo’s personal dedication to getting dressed never wavered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “I actually don’t own any joggers,” she admits. “I do try to make an effort to get dressed every day. I think it helps to put you into the right mindset to work and go about your day.” For the designer, she relied on recycled cashmere knits, drawstring print trousers, loosely fitted denim, organic cotton hoodies, and sneakers for her quarantine outfits. Pyo also spoke with TZR last year where she offered further insight on her perspective of the joy that comes with getting dressed.

Items from the Pyo and & Other Stories partnership are likely to get scooped up quickly as everyone shops for summertime clothing, so have your credit card in hand. Below, you’ll find some selects from the collab to add to your cart once you’ve finished reading this sentence.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.