In 2014 Rejina Pyo first emerged on the fashion scene as a designer to watch and since then, her eponymous label has provided modern, romantic (and unexpected) takes on classic staples that elevate the everyday routine of getting dressed. Pyo’s brand dedicates itself to creating pieces for a lifetime of wear — a mindset that overflows into her commitment to sustainability. To promote both of these missions further, Pyo has curated the Vestiaire Collective x Rejina Pyo Future Collectibles capsule collection.

The collection features some of the label's most popular pieces from past seasons ranging from Spring/Summer 2017 collection to Spring/Summer 2020.“We hope our customers have their pieces for a very long time. However, should they wish to eventually part with the piece, resale platforms such as Vestiaire Collective are a great sustainable option,” Pyo tells TZR via email. Through the brand's partnership with the resale site, hopes to encourage its customers to consider resale as a sustainable option to update their wardrobes and promote circularity in the fashion industry. Plus, it's also a great way to get coveted archive pieces you may have missed the first time around.

Whether you’re looking for some new, everyday pieces to incorporate into your regular rotation or you want one of Rejina Pyo’s must-have accessories, you’ll find them here. The Vestiaire Collective x Rejina Pyo Future Collectibles capsule features 50 hand-selected pieces from the brand’s past seasons — including designs like the $400 Maxi Dress, a style that's been seen on fashion editors and It-girls alike, as well as the designer’s personal favorites. While Pyo’s pieces always feel ahead of the curve, the designer shares that her label’s designs are never based on trends, which would explain why each style carries a unique, timeless appeal. “We believe in quality, versatility, and wearability for every piece we design,” she explains.

Pyo describes her design aesthetic as “future vintage” which according to the designer entails “nostalgic appeal of vintage, but reinterpreted in a modern way to feel fresh and exciting.” One example of this would be the label’s best-selling $358.35 Leather Jacket, a blue faux leather piece that features ‘70s-reminiscent details like wave pocket details and a western-style flared silhouette.

Rejina Pyo’s collection not only allows you to update your wardrobe with editor-approved pieces, but also gives each design a longer life. If you’re ready to start adding these pieces into your wardrobe, scroll down to shop the capsule below.