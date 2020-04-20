Sustainable fashion is here to stay, but the journey to making pieces that last forever — and produce minimal waste in the process — is just beginning. Major retailers are finding ways to implement more eco-friendly processes into their lines, and the latest is & Other Stories’ sustainable summer collection.

Just in time for Earth Day, & Other Stories has released its latest capsule collection of floaty, romantic tops and dresses to provide you with effortless pieces for your warm-weather wardrobe. The collection features styles made with sustainably sourced materials like Tencel Lyocell, a fiber made using tree pulp, and the sustainable viscose fabric EcoVero along with organic cotton.

“This collection is an homage to natural beauty,” Caity Knox, a concept designer at & Other Stories, shared in a campaign video for the sustainable capsule. “Our starting point was wanting to create timeless garments that can live in your closet forever and stand the test of time.” Pieces in the new launch touch on major trends like romantic puff sleeves and feminine ruffles to round out breezy, comfortable silhouettes with a minimal color palette and prints like ditsy florals and checks. In addition to the classic cuts of these styles, they also feature adjustable details like drawstrings, ties, and belts.

Courtesy of & Other Stories Courtesy of & Other Stories

For anyone who wants to dress up their days at home, get yourself the $129 Oversize V-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress, which only requires simple sandals to complement the ruffle neckline and tie straps on the sleeves. If you’re looking for a dress that feels a little more structured, the $119 Puff Sleeve Scoop Neck Midi Dress will be the one to turn to. Want something to throw on for your weekend errands? Opt for the Voluminous Floral Smock Mini Dress, which is available for $119 and will look great a denim jacket and ankle boots.

If you’d rather stock your closet with easy, sustainable tops, & Other Stories’ new collection has the Scoop Neck Ruffle Top, which is available for $89 and works with everything from jeans to an A-line midi skirt.

Ready to add these pieces to your wardrobe? Scroll down below to shop the brand’s new sustainable collection.