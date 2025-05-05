New swimwear brands can seem like a dime a dozen these days. Anyone who frequently scrolls through social media knows this to be true, as platforms like Instagram and TikTok are brimming with names you’ve likely never heard of before. As such, having meaningful, strong ethos truly makes all the difference when it comes to standing out from the rest. For further proof, just look to the emerging swimwear labels highlighted below — all of which are on the rise thanks to their unique brand identity.

Noa Collective’s co-founder Veronica Droulia — who launched the brand as a homage to Hurricane Katrina — echoes the above notion, agreeing that the swimwear market is quite saturated. “What we’ve tried to do is really stick to our values and not compare ourselves to anyone else while also paving our way through our story,” she tells TZR. In 2021, the New Orleans native introduced the brand alongside two childhood friends; the three founders were displaced during the devastating hurricane in 2005. Standing for Nature’s Own Art, Noa Collective donates proceeds to natural disaster relief efforts. Then there’s Nomads, a brand helping push the needle towards a more inclusive swimwear market. Since debuting the brand in 2020, founder and plus-size model Taylor Long has released each collection in a wide range of sizes — XS to 5X, to be exact.

Without further ado, scroll ahead to read up on five emerging swimwear brands making a name for themselves.

Suncillo is the brainchild of Ludmilla Laradi, who studied fashion design in Paris before relocating to Dubai, where the brand has been based since its inception in 2021. The label draws design inspiration from the Mediterranean, offering a small but mighty collection boasting sparky and metallic fabrics, as well as details like ruffles and ruching. Oozing glamour, the looks are meant to go from sunny afternoons by the water to glam evenings out in one fell swoop.

Launched in February 2025, Mimi Flamingo was created by Swim USA, a company that also owns swimwear brands like Vitamin A and Miraclesuit. The newcomer’s mission is to offer customers looks that are elevated yet accessible, according to Sandra Davidoff, its marketing director. “Our target audience wants a quality fit that lasts, sculpting technology that flatters, and a minimal-optimistic design aesthetic that is not broadly available,” she tells TZR. Though Mimi Flamingo is still in its launch stage, Davidoff says it has seen a positive response to its one-piece styles, such as the Drift (a black and white layered look), Sonny (adorned with ruffles), and Harper (a ribbed suit).

Long, who earned a spot on the coveted Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2023, saw a gap in the market for luxe swimwear that catered to all body types, leading her to launch the size-inclusive label. In terms of designs, Nomads’ collections offer the perfect mix of timeless and trendy looks, with both no-fuss neutral styles and splashy printed pieces. Sustainability is another brand pillar. Nomads crafts its swimwear using biodegradable nylon, which breaks down in a landfill on its own.

Droulia says NOA Collective is hoping to get more involved in different types of conservation efforts. “We were trying to raise funds for all the wildfires that were happening in Los Angeles and the hurricanes in North Carolina,” she explains. “I think it’s a way for us to not only sell clothing to people but also really empower our mission and make sure that these local communities are getting the support they need.” As for the brand’s designs, it leans heavily into animal print — specifically snakeskin. Meanwhile, Droulia says the quality of its swimwear has received glowing reviews. “People have bought pieces from our first collection in 2021 and still wear them today,” she notes.

Though Belle’s flirty dresses and skirts have been catnip for fashion girls for years now, its swimwear is now having its moment in the sun — literally. Case in point: Last April, Sydney Sweeney wore the label’s chocolate brown ruched top. Much like Suncillo, Belle’s styles blur the lines between ready-to-wear and swimwear, thanks to its chic silhouettes (think bubble tops and ruched shorts). What’s more, the swim line uses regenerated nylon textiles such as ECONYL, which is made from waste products like plastic and fishing nets.