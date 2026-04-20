Much like many teens in the 2010s, Olivia Jade spent her free time making YouTube videos — a casual after-school hobby that quickly evolved into a full-fledged beauty career. At just 14, she rose to prominence thanks to her makeup tutorials and brand partnerships (think Marc Jacobs Beauty and Philosophy). However, given that her father is designer Mossimo Giannulli, a foray into fashion felt almost inevitable. “Fashion has always been around in my family, and even as a little kid, I loved watching fashion shows and have always had a really big interest in it,” Jade tells TZR on a Zoom call. Now, the 26-year-old is following in her dad’s footsteps, co-designing a collection with FORM, marking the activewear brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration.

The partnership came together organically, sparked by a casual exchange between Jade and FORM co-founder Sami Clarke. “I’m friends with Sami, and I texted her and told her, ‘These shorts are insane,” Jade, a longtime fan and customer of the brand, said about the brand’s micro shorts. “She was like, ‘We have to do something together.’ Then, the next thing we knew, our teams were talking.” The result: a tight edit of striped knit sets, classic neutral capris, logo-stamped sweats, two-tone bras — and, of course, the itty-bitty shorts that started it all.

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As for the design process, Jade, who is also the daughter of Full House alum Lori Loughlin, took a collaborative, but hands-off, approach. “FORM also has such a great design team — all the girls there are so talented — so I let them do their thing,” she adds. “Obviously, they know their audience and what works for their workout sets, but I was more involved in other pieces, like the capris. They designed a lot of it and showed it to me. We picked colors together, and I kind of gave my two cents in that way.” The end result reflects Jade’s signature playful yet polished style, which the content creator says has become more pared back over time.

“I try to be comfortable, but I also like having a great staple jean and T-shirt — just finding those pieces that make me feel really confident,” Jade shares, adding that some of her favorite wardrobe essentials hail from Denim Revival, St. Agni, and The Row. “Sometimes my wallet doesn’t really appreciate that,” she jokes about shopping at the latter label. Still, while the influencer tends to gravitate toward timeless basics, she’s not immune to a good trend and is particularly loving wedges this season. “I didn’t think I would ever say that,” she says. “I’m also very into a headscarf; I pretty much always have one on.”

As a fixture on the red carpet these days, Jade is no stranger to getting glammed up. When speaking with TZR last week, she was still buzzing from her Elie Saab moment at the LACMA opening gala the night before, where she bore an uncanny resemblance to her famous mom. “The [black lace] dress was straight off the runway, so it was really cool to wear,” Jade shares. However, her style evolution hasn’t been without a few cringe-inducing fashion choices. “There are some red carpet moments from when I was a kid that I look back on, and I’m just like, ‘Oh dear God,’” she says with a chuckle. “I was giving style advice at 16 years old — I don't know who let me do that,” Jade adds about the early days of her YouTube channel.

Now 26, Jade has firmly come into her own as a fashion force. Beyond FORM, she’s partnered with an impressive roster of brands — Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Brilliant Earth, and Good American among them — fronting campaigns and collaborating on social media content. If her latest activewear drop has caught your eye (how could it not?), shop some standout pieces from the collection below.