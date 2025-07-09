Kim Kardashian is known not only for her bold fashion choices but for her unforgettable hair transformations, too. The reality star and Skims founder has experimented with a range of hairstyles, from extra-long icy blonde and silvery waves to a short blonde pixie and high ponytails. And, unsurprisingly, Kardashian has changed things up again. Kardashian walked the runway at Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025 show in Paris with her hair styled in a softly curled, side-parted bob with a cute kiss curl placed right on the middle of her forehead. Her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, who has been there at every step of Kardashian’s hair evolution, was behind the sleek and elegant look. He added waves throughout the bob, flipped out the ends, and parted the hair to one side which gave the final look depth, dimension, and volume. As for her outfit, Kardashian wore a form-fitting, white, knee-length dress with an oversized off-white fur coat.

If you’re picking up on an Old Hollywood vibe from Kardashian’s look, you’d be correct. Her hair and outfit are inspired by a scene in the classic 1958 film Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, where Elizabeth Taylor’s character is wearing a white slip dress.

Kardashian became an official ambassador for Balenciaga in January 2024 — though she had appeared in the brand’s runway shows and campaigns for years prior — so it’s no surprise she was there for creative director Demna’s final show. While his time at Balenciaga may be over, Haute Couture Week is just getting started, and Kardashian is sure to attend more shows. Will she stick with the bob, or switch things up once again? Whatever her next hairstyle may be, one thing is for certain: all eyes will be on Kardashian as the week unfolds.