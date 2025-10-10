The fashion industry’s obsession with all things nostalgia knows no bounds. Blast-from-the-past trends constantly serve as inspiration for designers, and this year, everything from polka dot prints to newsboy caps has been given the 2025 treatment. This unwavering penchant for throwback looks extends to the sneaker scene, too. Case in point: Nostalgic silhouettes are at the forefront of fashion right now.

What exactly is contributing to the recent obsession with throwback sneakers? Marina Larroude, the founder of footwear brand Larroudé, which made its first foray into sneakers earlier this year with a retro-inspired slim suede style, believes we’re in a moment where nostalgia feels effortless and stylish. “Retro sneakers, in particular, just feel so current,” she tells TZR. “They’re familiar, comfortable, and versatile. You don’t have to overthink them, which is exactly what people are craving today.”

According to Brian Moore, Saucony’s chief product officer, nostalgic sneakers have technically always been a part of the fashion discourse. “Since the late ‘90s, classic bring-backs have been at the heart of the lifestyle market,” he explains. “During the decade, people looked back to the clean, performance-driven designs of the early ‘80s. By the 2000s and 2010s, the spotlight shifted to the bold and experimental styles of the ‘90s.” Now, he says we’ve entered the Y2K revival, with kicks featuring metallic details and skinnier silhouettes (the Puma Speedcats were a hot ticket item at the time) bubbling back up.

Without further ado, find five nostalgic sneaker trends taking hold of the style set in 2025.

Soft Suede

It seems every fashion girl is on the same page this fall: Suede sneakers are an absolute must-have. And it’s no wonder why — these soft kicks are the perfect way to add texture to your cold-weather looks. Another draw? They’re a bit dressier than, say, your Adidas Samba sneakers. Dabble in the trend by way of a slim silhouette, like Larroudé’s aforementioned pair, or something chunkier, such as Steve Madden’s style below.

Made-You-Look Metallic

“One of the strongest trends we’re seeing is a focus on elevated detailing,” explains Moore. Metallic finishes, according to the expert, feel intentional and functional. “It gives products a modern, tech-forward aesthetic that connects directly to the early 2000s,” he adds. You can’t go wrong with snagging Asics and New Balance’s classic pairs (you know the ones). Or, for a maximalist iteration, turn your attention to Saucony’s ProGrid Triumph 4 Chroma in rich purple. “They combine archival design with futuristic finishes that feel just as fresh today as they did during the Y2K era,” says Moore.

Super Slim

Bad news for chunky sneakers: Slim trainers, which have gone in and out of the trend cycle since the ‘70s, are the look du jour this year. “The market is moving away from oversized ‘dad’ sneakers toward lighter, more refined profiles that hug the foot and create a sleek line,” says Steven Weinreb, president of Gola USA. “The exaggerated forms of the past few years have reached their peak, and consumers are now craving simplicity, versatility, and a sense of subtle luxury.”

Hit The Courts

Low-top, court-style silhouettes circa the ‘80s are having a moment this year, confirms Larroude. “They’re timeless, easy to wear, and remind people of the sneakers they grew up loving,” the New Yorker notes. “Bringing interesting new textures to this shape is something we really wanted to accomplish, which is why we launched this sneaker in a few different velvets!”

Crank Up The Color

Classic white kicks will always be en vogue, but why not experiment with a colorful pair this season? Bright neon shades that hark back to the ‘80s and ‘90s have returned with gusto, as have softer pastel hues, should you prefer a subtler take on the trend. Either way, they’ll be the star of your whole look.