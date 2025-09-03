With fall just weeks away, you may have bid farewell to your open-toe shoes, putting them somewhere safe and sound for the next seven or eight months. But perhaps you’re not ready to step out in a pair of knee-high leather boots just yet. Enter suede sneakers. Given that the cozy fabric is synonymous with autumn, they have all the makings of your go-to transitional shoes.

Marina Chen, the co-founder of VIVAIA, seconds this notion. “Suede has that soft, tactile look that instantly feels right for cooler weather,” she tells TZR. “It makes sneakers look a little more polished and seasonal, while still being just as easy to wear every day.” When you think of suede, a rich brown accent might first come to mind. However, this season, fashion girls are stepping outside the box, choosing soft sneakers in more unexpected hues. “Red and gray are really standing out this fall — red adds that bold statement pop to a neutral outfit, while gray feels modern, versatile, and effortless to style,” says Chen.

And when it comes to styling suede kicks this season, the co-founder anticipates customers will style her pairs with classic chilly-weather essentials, such as wide-leg trousers, oversized knit dresses, and long coats. Another idea? For a play on texture, try teaming your sneakers with leather pants. And that’s just scratching the surface — the outfit possibilities are truly endless.

Below, check out an edit of 10 suede sneakers on the market to shop before fall rears its head.

VIVAIA Jogger Re-Nylon Sneakerina $159 See On VIVAIA Take Chen’s advice and incorporate a bright red suede sneaker into your fall footwear lineup — it’s sure to stand out against a neutral autumn color palette.

Flower Mountain Yamano 3 Sneaker $295 See On Nordstrom With fall hiking trips where durable sneakers are paramount, don’t sleep on Flower Mountain’s Yamano 3 silhouette. They boast a lugged traction sole, perfect for strenuous days on the trail. And, of course, the colorful suede design is quite stylish.

Larroudé Stella Sneaker $250 See On Larroudé Slim, retro-inspired sneakers are taking hold on the fashion pack, and this suede olive iteration from Larroudé feels so right for fall.

Gola Elan Sneakers $120 See On Gola Gola’s Elan suede sneakers come in a bevy of hues, ranging from caramel brown to rich raspberry. Choose the latter shade if your sneaker collection could use some color.

Stella McCartney S-Wave Sport Alter Suede Sneakers $760 See On Shopbop Stella McCartney jumped on the suede sneaker craze, releasing its S-Wave Sport Alter suede sneakers. The logo on the sides adds an intriguing element to the otherwise pared-back silhouette.

Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes $110 See On Adidas As Chen mentioned, gray suede sneakers are picking up speed. If you’re not one to lean into trends, go the classic route with Adidas’ Handball Spezial shoes.

Dolce Vita Serina Sneakers $140 See On Dolce Vita Though black tends to hog all the attention, rich navy is a great neutral for fall. These suede sneakers, for instance, are versatile and practical in equal measure.

Jacquemus The Tennis Sneakers $414 See On Farfetch When Jacquemus taps into a trend, you know it’s bound to stick around for a while. As such, the brand’s dark brown suede kicks will be worn for seasons (and perhaps years) to come.

Proenza Schouler Arcadia Suede Sneakers $690 See On Moda Operandi Proenza Schouler debuted a unique take on the footwear trend with its Arcadia tan suede sneakers, which feature an eye-catching black rubber sole.