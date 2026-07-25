No matter your zip code, it can seem almost impossible to scroll online these days without your feed being inundated with chatter around one specific topic, ahem, Euro summer. Although critics might find all those #cinqueterre social posts a tad bit cliché, what’s undeniable is that the concept of having a “European summer” has impacted every part of the cultural zeitgeist. That’s no more apparent than in all the travel, wellness, and even fashion trends that have drawn inspiration from all the various cultures across the continent. While some of these viral trends might seem silly at first, over time, they’ve acted as a snapshot of the current psychological state of younger generations, or that’s what one could glean about the most recent fashion trend to take over: “nonna-maxxing”.

Unless you’re chronically online (like us), chances are you might not be familiar with the colloquial term “nonna-maxxing.” It can be best described as embracing a slower life, and by virtue, all things in life that a grandmother would — that includes their sartorial choices, too. Yes, you read that right… The kids are choosing to dress like an Italian nonna by throwing on oversized sunglasses, babydoll dresses, crochet flats, shell jewelry, and pretty much anything else they’d picture a grandma living in Positano wearing. But what exactly is driving the appeal behind this fashion trend? The theory held by fashion and consumer psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell is that the “nonna-maxxing” trend is booming because of [insert dramatic pause] burnout.

“The concept of having a ‘euro summer’ directly correlates to recent findings that over half of the global workforce is experiencing burnout”, she explains. The data doesn't lie: Gen Zers have surpassed millennials, with over 74% reporting feeling burnt out this year, but many don't believe they will get to experience retirement. “Younger people are desperate to find new ways to switch off and adopt a more stress-free approach to life rather than waiting for a moment that may never come,” Forbes-Bell emphasizes. It makes sense, then, on a deeper psychological level, that we’d see younger people drawn to what the Italians like to call “la dolce vita” or, in English, “the sweet life” as they begin to romanticize relaxation, aging, and a different lifestyle in general.

For many, nonna-maxxing offers a form of escapism that doesn’t even require you to book a flight, which is arguably why its popularity has grown on every platform from TikTok to Pinterest. On Pinterest, searches by pinners for oversized sunglasses, babydoll dresses, head scarves, and ‘60s outfits rose from +24% to +81% in the last quarter. TikTok has seen a 150% spike in posts around the term “grandma aesthetic” and “grandma hobby” week-over-week, proving that interest in “slower” lifestyle content has grown significantly. That rise in interest has directly led to a shift in consumers’ habits, too, as platforms like Afterpay have reported that purchases of nonna-adjacent trends like derby shoes and polo jumpers were up by 37% and 172%, respectively, since last season. It’s that spike in interest on social media that’s led many fashion brands to fill their shelves to the brim with everything nonna-coded.

While some might see the adaptation of this visual aesthetic as a cash grab, others understand that this isn’t just a trend, but a cultural shift; Jenny Bird happens to be one of them. Before the summertime, the jewelry designer debuted a collection entitled “New Nonna” that drew inspiration from what Italians like to call the “sciura” — i.e., stylish older Milanese women known for wearing statement pieces — that features the type of timeless pieces you’d find in your grandmother’s jewelry box. Bird explains why so many creatives feel drawn to the nonna aesthetic, herself included: “We are all craving permission to slow down. ‘European summer’, ‘nonna-maxxing’, call it whatever, but underneath it all, people are pushing back against an algorithm telling them what to wear, eat, and buy every six weeks. Nonna never dressed for the feed; she’s been wearing the same gold hoops for years.”

Bird articulates what so many younger people seem to understand intrinsically: nonna-maxxing isn’t just a “trend”; it’s a movement toward being more intentional about everything in your life, even the jewelry you wear. The allure of having a different relationship with time is appealing to a generation that’s hyper-productive and hyper-connected. But don’t be fooled, buying a kerchief scarf or a vintage dress doesn't automatically mean you're embracing the lifestyle. For those who identify as Italian, like the Roman-based content creator, Matilde Mantini, there’s an understanding that “nonna-maxxing” isn’t just another fashion trend. “Often on social media, people romanticize what Italians consider normal. But things that go viral on TikTok aren't actually ‘trends;’ they're simply part of our everyday lives.”

Of course, Mantini understands why so many people feel drawn towards romanticizing “nonna-maxxing.” She explains, “More broadly, I think this trend reflects a bigger shift on social media, and even society. We're moving away from the idea that luxury means excess, and towards the idea that luxury is having time to slow down and appreciate simple rituals that many Italian grandmothers have followed for decades: cooking from scratch, spending time outdoors, taking long walks, gathering with family, reading, and enjoying beautiful places without rushing.” Simply put, the real essence of this fashion trend is about finding beauty in ordinary moments; if you happen to be dressed like a nonna in the process, well, that’s even better.

Below, swipe through our favorite shopping picks to complete a nonna-maxxing summer wardrobe.