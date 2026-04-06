The Eternal City is best known for its landmarks dating back to ancient Roman times. Of course, every first-timer should try to pack in plenty of Colosseum and Pantheon viewing. But the best trips to Rome aren’t just about ancient ruins (although, admittedly, there are plenty to make that the primary focus). Set along the banks of the Tiber River, Italy’s capital has museums filled with Italian masterpieces, Renaissance churches, larger-than-life monuments dedicated to rulers past, shopping, and a modern pulse that makes it one of the most fascinating and flocked-to destinations in Western Europe.

Oh, and the food! Rome’s delicacies extend far beyond pizza and pasta. Staples of Roman cuisine include fried artichokes and cacio e pepe. With its seemingly endless supply of family-run trattorias and chef-driven restaurants, having a standout meal is a given. The same remains true of aperitivo, the beloved Italian pre-dinner tradition of drinks and nibbles — best enjoyed on a bustling, cobbled square or a hotel terrace with sweeping views.

After days filled with sightseeing, shopping, eating, and drinking, travelers looking for somewhere to rest will find plenty of superb options. Of course, the finest hotels in Rome are more than just places to sleep. The hospitality scene is heating up faster than a scoop of gelato in the summer sun. These days, properties are offering guests a carefully curated and immersive experience, brought together through architecture, design, art, and atmosphere.

From historic luxury stays to colorful new boutiques, the best hotels in Rome reflect the rich tapestry of the city itself. And with so many choices, travelers can narrow down the field by neighborhood, style, and vibe for the perfect backdrop for their Roman holidays

It doesn’t get more glamorous than Bvlgari Hotel Roma, overlooking the Mausoleum of Augustus and the Ara Pacis. From the life‑size marble statue of Emperor Augustus in the entry vestibule to the sumptuous guest rooms, the five-star favorite of the international fashion crowd and well-dressed Romans is an exercise in elegance. Head to the spa for Augustinus Bader facials and to ogle the indoor swimming pool, framed by arabesque marble columns and mosaics. For even more indulgence, grab a sweet treat at Italy’s first Bvlgari Dolci chocolatier, sip cocktails under the warm glow of the hand-blown Murano glass at Bvlgari Bar, and dine at Il Ristorante - Niko Romito.

Old-school train travel is having a splashy revival, driven by legacy operators like Orient Express. The first off-the-tracks hospitality project for the legendary rail company, Orient Express La Minerva, occupies an impeccably restored 17th century palazzo on Piazza della Minerva, in the heart of the city’s centro storico. Revived by artist-architect Hugo Toro, the luxury landmark greets guests with towering columns, patterned floors, and a marble statue of the Roman goddess Minerva. The lobby bar is an awe-inspiring setting for aperitivo. Roman grandeur extends to the rooms and suites, decorated with wood cabinetry, trunk side-tables, and painted ceilings. The gorgeous new spa takes cues from Roman thermae and Ottoman hammam rituals.

In Rome, the past is rarely left as rubble. Instead, it’s reinvented. Housed in a former school of architecture, J.K. Place Roma has amassed a loyal following for its sophistication, era-leaping style, and impeccable service. Florentine designer Michele Bӧnan imbued the interiors with timeless charisma. Harkening back to the building’s educational legacy, there’s a jewel-toned library filled with refurbished vintage chairs and a curated collection of books. The lobby takes a more modern turn, courtesy of bold, contemporary art and marble statues, while the adjacent bar recalls midcentury glamour, punctuated by custom Bӧnan furnishings and onyx. Rooms show off four-poster beds and Massimo Listri photographs.

Dripping with bespoke prints, colorful art, and personality, Casa Monti is the cool, carefree kid on the block in Rome’s lesser-trodden Monti neighborhood — a historic creative district and longtime haven for artists. Designed by Laura Gonzalez and part of the family-owned Leitmotiv group, the 36-room bolt-hole feels like a best-kept secret — even if its look-at-me style and charisma are well-known to the in-the-know crowd. Beyond staring in awe (and snapping photos) of the restaurant terrace, jewel-box bar, and fountain-crowned patio, guests can unwind at the city’s only Susanne Kaufmann spa and toss back Monti Fizz cocktails on the rooftop, before retiring to one of the punchy bedrooms.

Set between Piazza del Popolo and the Spanish Steps, Hotel de Russie is a respite fit for a Roman holiday. An ode to classic Rome with cosmopolitan panache, it’s a favorite of locals, celebrities, and writers — French poet Jean Cocteau called it “paradise on earth” in 1917. Stylish sightseers fresh off private Colosseum tours sip Aperol spritzes on the terrace of Stravinskij Bar before feasting on Italian classics at Le Jardin. After clocking 35,000 steps a day exploring the city, tension-melting massages at the Irene Forte Spa await, followed by a restful night in antique-studded rooms.

Wellness-oriented travelers — or those fresh off a few prosecco-fueled nights in Capri — will find relaxation (and a reset, if needed) at Six Senses Rome, an urban sanctuary tucked within the 15th century Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellinia, a restored former cardinal’s residence, a coin’s throw from the Trevi Fountain. The spa offers a modern take on ancient Roman bathing rituals, complete with a caldarium, tepidarium, frigidarium, herbal-infused hammam, Biologique Recherche facials, and sound therapy. The 96 rooms and suites are designed for recharging, with neutral hues and organic mattresses. The on-brand immersive experiences include a rowing journey along the Tiber River and drives in a vintage electric Fiat 500.

The newest entrant to Rome’s luxury hospitality scene, Corinthia Rome, brings a major dose of glamour to the Eternal City. Housed in the former headquarters of the Bank of Italy, just minutes from the Pantheon and Spanish Steps, the 60-key newcomer showcases sophisticated interiors by G.A. Design, honoring the building’s architectural heritage while embracing contemporary Italian design that is both luxurious and unmistakably current. Leaning into legacy, the spa resides within the building’s former bank vault. Each of the 21 generously sized suites is a cocoon of calm, with muted hues and sumptuous fabrics. Dining options are equally refined, from Michelin-worthy Italian gastronomy at Viride by Carlo Cracco to pizza in the garden at Piazzetta.

For travelers who prefer a boutique stay where everyone knows your name — and your water preference — Portrait Roma is the place to book. Part of the Lungarno Collection, owned by the Ferragamo family, and a member of Leading Hotels of the World, it’s a beloved base for a Roman holiday, steeped in warm hospitality and designer fashion appeal. With just 14 luxury suites and the exclusivity of a private mansion, the atmosphere is undeniably elegant yet effortlessly relaxed. Beyond the accommodations adorned with Magnum photographs from the 1950s and sketches of original shoe designs by Salvatore Ferragamo, there’s a guest-only rooftop terrace for sipping an espresso or a spritz and soaking in the skyline views.

Intimate, enviably positioned at the top of the Spanish Steps, and renowned for its hospitality, the refurbished Hassler Roma is as well-suited for a romantic escape as a bestie getaway. Family operated since 1893, this enduring luxury hideout has more than a century of history and honors its heritage without being bound by it. Each room is individually designed — from suites adorned in lavish period details to a penthouse that epitomizes modern opulence. The Michelin-starred restaurant, Imàgo, pairs gourmet cuisine with sweeping panoramic views, while the glam 1940s-inspired bar beckons for after-dinner cocktails. The property is also slated to unveil a brand-new spa later this year.

A privileged perch and polished style make Hotel de la Ville one of Rome’s most iconic stays. Housed in an 18th century palazzo atop the Spanish Steps, the Rocco Forte property offers 89 rooms and 15 suites, many with picturesque city-view terraces. After a day of shopping at designer flagships and snapping photos at nearby landmarks, you’re assured a plush retreat to unwind. Book a massage at the Sicilian-inspired Irene Forte Spa and pause for an aperitivo at the enchanting Julep Bar before enjoying dinner at Café Ginori, where every delicious dish is served on exquisite porcelain — a perfect taste of Rome’s elegance and charm.

Sometimes you want to splurge on a stay (and, to be clear, there are plenty of places in Rome that fit the bill). Other times, it’s all about a comfortable and stylish crash pad that won’t break the bank — leaving plenty of euros for designer shopping and wine-fueled dinners. Set inside a 1970s building in Parioli, an upscale residential district removed from the swarming crowds of the historic center, The Hoxton exudes an ease and approachability often lost in more formal hotels. Interiors mix local marbles and terrazzo, wall paneling, vintage Murano glass lamps, and jewel-tone furnishings across the café/bar, restaurant, and 192 bedrooms.

When you want to turn a city break into a true vacation, check into Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, for abundant amenities and no-need-to-lift-a-finger service. Nestled within a leafy 15-acre park in Monte Mario, the grand property dates back to 1963. Anchoring its sense of time and place are midcentury architectural elements and modular interiors designed by Franco Albini, alongside views of Rome and Vatican City. While the pull of sightseeing in the Eternal City never fades, having access to swimming pools, a 26,000-square-foot spa, three-Michelin-star fine dining at La Pergola, and luxurious accommodations certainly quiets the noise of busy itineraries.