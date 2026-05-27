Henry Zankov named Diane Von Furstenberg’s new Artistic Director

On Wednesday morning, Diane von Furstenberg (DVF) announced New York-based designer Henry Zankov as its artistic director — a new title at the brand.

Between DVF’s storied love affair with vivid, maximalist prints and Zankov’s well-documented penchant for brightly colored fabrics and innovative use of texture, it’s a match made in heaven for both parties. “Henry brings fresh energy, a strong point of view, and cultural relevance for a new generation to discover DVF,” Graziano de Boni, CEO of DVF, said in a statement. Nathan Jenden will continue to serve as DVF’s creative director, reporting directly to Zankov.

“I have always been surrounded and inspired by strong women and Diane is the ultimate embodiment of that. The DVF woman is a rebel — confident, curious, and independent,” Zankov added. “It is an honor and privilege for me to build on Diane’s legacy and to carry the brand into the future.”

(+) Zankov Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Zankov Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Not only is this the 45-year-old’s first leading role of a brand outside of his eponymous label, but it’s also a very full-circle moment for the creative. Before launching his own business, he worked as the design director of knitwear at DVF for four years, working closely with then-Creative Director Jonathan Saunders. In 2025, Zankov briefly returned to DVF to design a one-off collaborative capsule collection for the brand, sold exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.

Zankov, who was born in St. Petersburg, Russia and immigrated to the United States with his family as a young child, has consistently shown on the New York Fashion Week calendar, holding runways each season since launching his independent label in 2020. For the upcoming September season, he’ll show his debut collection at DVF, likely alongside his usual Zankov presentation.

For those unfamiliar with the designer himself, you’ve certainly seen his work. Beyond being named the CFDA’s American Emerging Designer of the Year in 2024, he’s also dressed plenty of major celebrities, including Troye Sivan and Gabrielle Union, in his uniquely playful and always vibrant knitwear.

Von Furstenberg noted in a press release, “I am excited to see Henry’s designs, sense of color, and effortless sensibility seduce a new generation.”