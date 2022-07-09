Like a trusty loungewear set or an LBD, a pair of comfortable slippers is a wardrobe staple. I define “slipper” as any shoe that’s easy to slide on and worn mostly indoors (though, bonus points if that shoe also happens to transition seamlessly to outdoor wear — looking at you, Birkenstocks). A slipper’s most important feature, though, is comfort. The most comfortable slippers are the ones you slide on at the end of a long day, breathing a sigh of relief, or pop on first thing in the morning to protect your feet from the shock of cold bathroom or kitchen tiles.

When shopping for stylish slippers, take your personal style into account. If you’re after a glam, vintage-inspired look, consider a pair of dreamy, feather-adorned fluffy slippers. If you tend toward a more minimalist aesthetic, a pair of suede, sherpa-lined loafers might be just the thing. For a cutting-edge, on-trend look, you’ll want to check out the ultra-fluffy platform slingbacks celebs can’t get enough of.

Climate and season come into play, too. In the warmer months, you can’t go wrong with an open-toed, waterproof pair that’ll take you to the pool or beach and back. And when temperatures drop, you’ll want to bundle up in a fluffy, cozy pair that prioritizes warmth. Keep an eye out for functional details like moisture-wicking fleece or terry, memory foam cushioning, and stretch. And if you plan to wear your slippers outside of the house, there are several options on this list that feature sturdy rubber soles and can pass as regular shoes.

Whatever your slipper preference, there’s sure to be something that suits on this list. Scroll on to shop 17 of the most comfortable pairs of slippers, all available now on Amazon.

1 Editor’s Pick: These Rubber Slides That Smell Like Milk & Honey Amazon Freedom Moses Two Band Slides $45 See On Amazon These rubber two-strap slides from Freedom Moses — which are fully waterproof and gently fragranced with a milk-and-honey scent — are a great option for warmer weather. Available in a staggering 58 colors and patterns — including tie dye, glitter, animal print, and more — they’re an easy, wear-anywhere shoe you might just want to purchase in multiples. The Zoe Report editor Ileana Morales Valentine is a fan, too. "Don't call socks and sandals a trend — it's a lifestyle,” she says. “Living in a warmer area, I'm usually wearing these lightweight slides with socks when I'm home. Super comfy. I absolutely love them and have a few pairs." Available sizes: 4-5 — 11-12.5

2 These Faux-Fur Slides With A Serious Cult Following Amazon HALLUCI Cross-Band Plush Slippers $24 See On Amazon These chic faux-fur slides boast over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and with good reason. Featuring a fluffy crossover upper that’s extra breathable thanks to its open-toe design, they’re lined with premium fleece — and equipped with a supportive, high-density memory foam insole for the ultimate in comfort and support. A waterproof, anti-slip EVA sole means you can easily pop outside to grab the mail or take out the trash. They’re classic in beige, gray, camel, or pale pink, but if you’re in the mood for something a little more eye-catching, they also come in green, blue, and leopard print. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 The Classic UGG Slippers You’ll Have Forever Amazon UGG Scuffette II Slippers $95 See On Amazon When it comes to high-quality, long-lasting slippers, it’s safe to say that UGG has cornered the market — and these classic slip-ons are no exception. Boasting a suede upper, a fluffy sheep-fur lining and collar, and a sturdy rubber sole with traction, they’re as cozy as they are functional. Plus, they come in lots of chic neutrals (like chestnut, black, and espresso) and more playful colors, such as bright pink and a cool, purplish gray. Available sizes: 5 — 13

4 A Pair Of Durable Suede Clogs With A Knit Collar Trim Amazon Clark’s Knit Scuff Slippers $45 See On Amazon Like a sweater for your feet, these slip-on suede clogs from Clarks boast a knit collar trim that’s sure to keep you toasty below the ankles on even the coldest days. A squishy insole provides extra support and cushioning, while a rubber outsole means you can wear them outside (and they’re so comfortable, you’ll definitely want to). Amazon reviewers say they hold up well over time — and you can take your pick from 39 colors. Available sizes: 5 — 11

5 Some Shearling-Lined Birkenstocks With A Cozy-Chic Vibe Amazon Birkenstock Arizona Shearling-Lined Sandal $140 See On Amazon Birkenstocks have been having a serious moment for nearly a decade now, so it makes sense that this shearling-lined pair — which effortlessly combines the functionality and ease of the brand’s signature two-strap sandals with the coziness of your favorite house slippers — are so popular. Like regular Birkenstocks, they feature a cork-latex footbed that’ll mold to your foot over time, and because they’re open-toed, they’re more breathable than your average slipper. Pair these with socks on the coldest winter WFH days. Available sizes: 5 — 11-11.5

6 These Suede Moccasins With The Softest Sheepskin Lining Amazon Minnetonka Alpine Sheepskin Slippers $55 See On Amazon When it comes to indoor footwear, you can’t get much more classic than a pair of shearling-lined moccasins, like this pair from Minnetonka. They feature a soft suede upper, a foam midsole, and a rubber outsole with enough traction to grip a slippery floor or sidewalk. Because they’re lined with soft, plush sheepskin, they’re sure to keep your feet extra-warm — and the addition of sheepskin collars around the cuffs lends a luxe look. They’ll stretch to fit the contours of your feet, and you can easily adjust their snugness with the suede tie. Available sizes: 5 — 11

7 These Platform Cushion Slides That Feel Like Walking On Clouds Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Feather Recovery Slide Sandals $25 See On Amazon Made from soft, squishy waterproof foam and equipped with a sturdy rubber sole, a molded cushiony footbed, a flexible upper, and a 1.75-inch platform for a little extra height, these on-trend cloud slides are a perfect choice for the summer months (or for those who live year-round in warmer climates). Though they’re obviously perfect WFH shoes, you can just as easily rock them at the pool, beach, or a casual get-together with friends. One Amazon reviewer raved: “Amazing. Delightful. Walking on clouds. Trendy. Everyone should get a pair.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

8 A Pair Of Trendy Crocs With A Fuzzy Lining Amazon Crocs Lined Fuzzy Clog Slippers $60 See On Amazon Whether you love or hate Crocs, one thing’s for sure: They’re unparalleled when it comes to comfort (just ask healthcare workers, chefs, and other professionals who stand for hours on a daily basis). Add a toasty faux-fur lining, and you’ve got yourself a world-class house slipper that doubles as a comfy errands-running shoe. Like the originals, these are made from durable, waterproof EVA foam, and include a versatile strap so you can wear them as slingbacks or slip-ons. Available sizes: 4 — 17

9 These Vintage-Inspired Slippers With Memory Foam Cushioning Amazon LongBay Faux Fur Memory-Foam Slide Slippers $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an elegant, vintage-inspired house slipper you won’t want to take off, these faux-fur slides are for you. High-density memory foam cushions your every step, while an absorbent, quilted terry cloth lining and an open-toe design provide breathability (so you can say goodbye to sweaty feet). Non-slip EVA soles lend traction, while a faux-fur upper adds a healthy dose of glamour. “These are really well made,” gushed one Amazon reviewer, “[they] feel like a luxury slipper with a decent anti-slip hard bottom and [a] nice thick foam base that make your feet feel so cozy! The faux fur is beautiful.” Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

10 The Fluffy Slingback Slippers Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid Love Amazon UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper $100 See On Amazon Beloved by a bevy of cool-girl celebs (and boasting over 25,000 five-star Amazon ratings), these fluffy statement slippers from UGG — which come in 35 punchy colors, and a handful of multi-colored options — strike the perfect balance between fashion and function. They’re lined in the softest sheep fur for the ultimate in coziness and warmth. A rubber sole means they can easily be worn outside the house (just ask Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Selena Gomez, who’ve all been spotted wearing these in public), and slingback straps emblazoned with the UGG logo ensure they stay on your feet. An open toe lends breathability, while a 1.5-inch platform offers a little extra height. Available sizes: 5 — 15

11 A Pair Of Editor-Approved Crossover Slides Amazon Amazon Essentials Fluff Slipper $11 See On Amazon These super-soft, ultra-fluffy crossover slides are beloved by Amazon reviewers. One compared them to “wearing stuffed animals,” while another said they feel like “walking on a marshmallow.” TZR editor Amy Biggart is a fan, too: “These slippers are so soft and they’ve held up really well,” she shares. “I love the look, and they’re really easy to slide on and off. They have a fabric bottom, so I wouldn’t wear them outside. But these are a great indoor slipper.” They’re classic in black, caramel, or cream, but if you’re feeling more playful, try them in bright pink or cheetah print. Available sizes: 5 — 12

12 These Luxe Feathered Slippers That Channel Old Hollywood Glamour Amazon Fur Story House Slippers $22 See On Amazon For the ultimate in at-home glamour, opt for these luxe feathered house slippers — paired with a silk robe, they’ll have you feeling like you just walked off the set of an Old Hollywood film. They’re undeniably sultry yet decidedly functional, boasting a breathable lining and an anti-shock EVA insole. “So comfy and soft!” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I can’t wait to put them on after work and when I get out of bed. Plus they look amazing when I’m taking out the trash!” Available sizes: 6.5-7 — 10.5-11

13 A Pair Of Embroidered Terry Slippers With The Cutest Bow Amazon Laura Ashley Embroidered Soft Terry Scuff Slippers $10 See On Amazon These darling house slippers from Laura Ashley feature a soft, absorbent terry cloth lining (perfect for slipping on post-shower or bath) and a plush cushioned insole for maximal comfort. Embroidered polka dots and the sweetest bow detail add a hint of whimsical flair. At just $10, they’re a total steal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 These Retro-Chic Velvet Slippers With Pom Poms Amazon BCTEX COLL Velvet House Slippers $20 See On Amazon Adorned with feathery pom poms and available in a range of colors, these velvet house slippers exude a playful, retro-chic vibe. They’re lined with plush, moisture-wicking fleece to ensure your feet stay warm and dry, and they feature a flexible memory foam midsole for extra comfort and support. A sturdy, non-slip rubber sole makes them a perfect match for slippery tile floors. Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

15 These Sherpa-&-Suede Moccasins That Reviewers “Live In” Amazon Acorn Moc Slippers $48 See On Amazon These do-it-all sherpa-and-suede moccasins from Acorn are lined with a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric and equipped with a multilayer memory foam footbed. A closed back means your foot won’t slide out, a durable rubber outsole provides traction, and a genuine suede sidewall helps repel water should you need to go outside. Though the sherpa upper on the pictured pair is classic, a range of other fabrics are available — like faux fur, chunky knit, and colorful fleece. Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

16 A Pair Of Dainty Ballerina Slippers With A Soft Terry Lining Amazon isotoner Satin Ballerina Slippers $20 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a lightweight slipper that passes as a shoe, try these dainty ballerina slippers. Made from silky-smooth satin, they feature foam cushioning, flexible comfort insoles that mold to your feet, and a breathable, cotton terry lining. If they happen to get a little dirty over time, not to worry — you can pop them in the washing machine without worrying about damage. And if you have travel plans on the horizon, they couldn’t be easier to throw in a suitcase or overnight bag. Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

