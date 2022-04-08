A little black dress is the pinch hitter of fashion. A true wardrobe staple, the best little black dresses are pieces you can pluck from your closet at a moment’s notice, confident that whatever the occasion, you’re going to win. Even if you’ve already got one (or two) LBDs in your rotation, there’s always room for a new variation — and whether you’re looking for something casual or club-ready (or both — the LBD is famously versatile), the 15 little black dresses ahead deserve a spot in your closet.

Dresses with elegant details like lace, or slightly longer sleeves and hemlines, are ideal for conservative occasions like weddings and formal dinners. Or maybe you’re a party dress person; if you like your LBD accompanied by pulsing music and dim lights, you’ll love a dress with a shorter hem and plunging neckline. And you can’t go wrong with versatile silhouettes, like a sheath or slip dress, which can take you instantly from the couch to cocktails with a simple swap of accessories. Speaking of: As is always the case with the very best LBDs, these dresses are blank slates for any shoes, jewelry, bags, or coats you throw at them. They’ll look just as good with flats in the a.m. as they will with your highest stilettos after dark.

Whether you're buying your first or your fiftieth, keep scrolling for 15 of the best little black dresses online right now.

1 This ’90s-Inspired Little Black Dress Designed By A Fashion Icon Amazon Norma Kamali Side Drape Dress $121 See On Amazon Norma Kamali has been making gorgeous, body-celebrating pieces for decades, and this little black dress is full of special details that demonstrate her skill: that sweetheart neckline, for one. Combined with halter straps, shirred sides, and an asymmetrical hemline, this dress is a little bit Rita Hayworth, a little bit Mariah Carey, and a whole lot hot. That ’90s-by-way-of-the-’40s vibe is part of what makes this dress both timeless and of-the-moment, and why you’ll reach for it time and time again. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

2 A Little Black Summer Dress That Doubles As A Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon The Drop Tiered Maxi Tent Dress $37 See On Amazon This little black dress by The Drop is one you’ll wear all summer long. That airy, loose fit, tiered construction, and delicate straps would be just as cute tossed over your bathing suit as it would paired with strappy sandals and a chic clutch for dinner. And just because it’s perfect for summer doesn’t limit its versatility; in cooler temps, simply pair it with a slim turtleneck and tights. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

3 An Essential Black Slip Dress With An Unexpected Twist Amazon The Drop Silky Mini Slip Dress $45 See On Amazon A little black slip dress is the sort of item that belongs in every wardrobe. This one is a little more special than your typical slip — while it might look simple from the front, the back features elegant criss-cross straps with an adjustable tie to get the perfect fit. It’s the sort of dress that you can wear with sneakers to the farmer’s market, with sandals to a party, or with a chunky turtleneck and boots in colder weather. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

4 This Little Black Cocktail Dress That Oozes Elegance Amazon Verdusa V Neck Belted Bodycon Dress $36 See On Amazon If your style skews classic, you’ll love this cocktail-ready little black dress. The cuffed bishop sleeves, plunging neckline, and mid-length hemline channel the vibe of a ’40s film star, while a tie-waist defines your shape. It’ll make you feel elegant and glamorous, even while you’re making small talk at that business dinner. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

5 A Ribbed Skater Dress That’s Both Sweet & Sultry Amazon Verdusa Ribbed Short Skater Dress $36 See On Amazon This cute skater dress is pretty hot, thanks to a deep V-neckline and clingy, stretchy ribbed fabric; but it’s sweet, too, thanks to that short, flared skirt. It’s so versatile, too. Day or night, this dress will look incredible with virtually any shoe: sneakers; stilettos; sandals, strappy or flat; boots, chunky or tall. Maybe you don’t have all the answers, but this dress does. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 This Classic Little Black Dress You’ll Wear To Every Upscale Occasion Amazon Calvin Klein Sleeveless Sheath Dress $77 See On Amazon This little black dress by Calvin Klein is the sort of of dress Meredith Blake in The Parent Trap might wear — simple, chic, minimalist. The perfect ’90s throwback, as you’d expect of the designer. A timeless sheath, with a contrasting gold zipper down the back, this dress is pure sophistication; the midi length and high neck make it a chic option for more conservative events, like work functions or weddings. Available sizes: 2 — 10

7 This Little Black Dress That’s Both Timeless & On-Trend Amazon The Drop Midi Tank Bodycon Dress $40 See On Amazon This little black dress is the perfect balance between timeless and on-trend — it doesn’t get any more classic than that tank silhouette, but a ribbed knit material, square neckline, subtle high-low hem, and side slits keep it current. It’s one of the most versatile pieces on this list, just as well-suited to heels as it is chunky sneakers or tall boots. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

8 A Black Bodycon Dress To Channel Your Inner Bond Girl Amazon Floerns Short Sleeve Bodycon Pencil Dress $33 See On Amazon Between the clingy pencil silhouette and high, mod-inspired neckline, this bodycon dress has major Bond Girl vibes. It’s the perfect little black dress if you feel at your best when you’re a little more covered up, or if you’ve got an event that requires more conservative attire, thanks to a below-the-knee hemline and elbow-length sleeves. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

9 The Little Black Dress That’ll Make You Feel Like A Greek Goddess Amazon Norma Kamali Goddess Dress $221 See On Amazon Exactly as the name says, this party-perfect Norma Kamali dress is pure goddess vibes. The handkerchief hem is effortlessly elegant and full of movement, and a string tie across the bodice feels very Ancient Greece-chic. The fluid lamé material has just the right amount of subtle shimmer, bringing this piece back into the 21st century. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

10 A Little Black Dress Adorned With The Sweetest Polka-Dot Mesh Amazon Romwe Mesh Short Sleeve A-Line Dress $31 See On Amazon The peek-a-boo mesh, polka dots, swingy skirt, and bow-tie neckline of this little black dress are the sweetest details. It’s perfect for weddings or parties where you want to feel a little more fancy and formal, and a little less like you’re headed to the club. Ballet flats are a classic accompaniment to this dress, but it would look unexpectedly edgy with a pair of lace-up boots. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

11 This Lace-Trimmed Cocktail Dress In A Body-Skimming Fit Amazon MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Cocktail Dress $33 See On Amazon Doesn’t this lacy black cocktail dress feel so vintage? Maybe it’s the higher collar, or that classic, body-skimming silhouette you’ll reach for again and again. The lace at the sleeves and hem is delicate, elegant, and the tiniest bit revealing; but it never steps over the line, so you can wear this to more conservative events without feeling out of place. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 A Little Black Dress With A Unique Tulip Hem Amazon LAOLASI Sleeveless Bodycon Wrap Dress $32 See On Amazon The plunging neckline, shirred skirt, and tulip hemline of this wrap dress are unapologetically sultry. The fluid fabric is blended with 5% spandex, so you’ll be able to move freely in it (a prerequisite for a good going-out dress). It’s available in an equally hot long-sleeved version, too. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X-Large Plus

13 This Little Black Dress With Midriff-Baring Cutouts Amazon Misha Collection Gracie Dress $317 See On Amazon The short length and daring cutouts make this black dress such a chic party option. The long sleeves balance out those cutouts and create a little bit of mystery. This stretchy little number would look so cute with some chunky boots or platform Mary Janes. Available sizes: 0 — 12

14 This Little Black Dress That’s Made For Going Out Amazon Verdusa Sleeveless Bodycon Dress $31 See On Amazon Have you ever seen a more perfect going-out look than this bodycon dress? Standout features include an asymmetrical hemline, ruched bodice, and minimalist spaghetti straps. Style it with stilettos to go out dancing, or with an oversized blazer and chunky platform boots for a slightly more subdued dinner outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

