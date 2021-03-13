Recent runway shows have proven that right now, the fashion industry is prioritizing comfort more than ever. Thanks to their playful look and cozy feel, it's no surprise that fluffy slippers are one of the top footwear trends of the season. If you're excited to try out the trend for yourself, keep scrolling to shop 11 pairs of the best fluffy slippers on the market right now.

You'll have lots of options to choose from as you shop for your new pair of cozy-chic slippers. Clogs, flip-flops, slides, and even ankle booties can all fall under the fluffy slipper umbrella, granted that they are indeed made of plush, fuzzy materials, like sherpa or fleece. The most important thing to consider is whether you plan on wearing your slippers indoors or out. The majority of the slippers featured here can be worn outside, though you will find a pair or two that are better suited to indoor wear. All of them can handle quick trips outside though, like to walk the dog or grab the mail.

Up ahead, you'll find 10 of the best fuzzy slippers on Amazon, from $20 fan-favorite finds to the UGG flatforms even Gigi Hadid is obsessed with.

1 The Iconic Sheepskin Slides With A Slingback Strap Amazon UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers $100 See On Amazon With over 15,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a fan following that includes Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner, it's safe to say that these UGG Fluff Yeah slides are among the most popular furry slippers out there. Covered completely in the brand's signature sheepskin material, they have quilted uppers, a lightweight, 1.5-inch platform, and straps in the back adorned with the iconic UGG logo. Featuring a molded rubber sole, they can be paired with everything from biker shorts and leggings to jeans, sweats, and denim cutoffs. These also come in a slightly different style (called the Oh Yeah slippers), which feature two big straps. Available sizes: 5 — 12

2 A Pair Of Slip-Ons With A Faux-Fur Cuff Amazon Jessica Simpson Faux-Fur House Slippers $25 See On Amazon The quintessential clog-style slippers, these Jessica Simpson slip-ons have faux-suede uppers and are fully lined with plush faux fur. They're extra comfortable, thanks to their memory-foam cushioning, and come backed by over 19,000 five-star Amazon reviews. While they do have anti-slip, waterproof soles, some shoppers have cautioned that they may not hold up for extended outdoor wear, as the faux-fur trim extends to the sides and soils easier than the sole itself — but there shouldn't be any issues with running errands or making quick trips outside. If you like the look but want more coverage, you can also get these bootie-style slippers from the same label. Available sizes: Small (6–6.5) — X-Large (9–9.5)

3 The Cult-Favorite Faux Fur Slides With A Crossover Band Amazon HALLUCI Cross-Band Slippers $24 See On Amazon You can't go wrong with a pair of classic, faux-fur slides. This pair has a fluffy, crisscrossed upper band, with the same faux-fur material on the insoles, only cropped shorter. For extra comfort, the footbeds are made with multi-layered memory foam, and the bottoms are made of a thick, waterproof, slip-resistant material that's similar to a sneaker sole. Snap up a few pairs — you can choose from solid neutrals, rich jewel tones, animal print, or a two-tone version. Available sizes: Small (5–6) — X-Large (11–12)

4 These Velvet Slippers With A Pompom Accent Amazon BCTEX COLL Velvet House Slippers $20 See On Amazon These velvet slippers redefine retro-chic with their imitation-feather pompoms on top. Finished with a breathable, moisture-wicking fleece lining and memory foam insoles, this pair will keep you comfortable all day long. While the soles may not be thick enough to stand up to long-term outdoor wear, their non-slip, waterproof construction ensures that they'll hold up through quick excursions to grab the mail or take out the trash. Either way, they'll definitely be the star at your next PJ party. Available sizes: 5–6 — 11–12

5 These Slip-Ons In A Chic Animal Print Amazon Laura Ashley Animal-Print Slippers $25 See On Amazon These faux-fur slip-ons epitomize the classic slipper look. With a closed-toe silhouette, this pair retains extra warmth thanks to their fuzzy, moisture-wicking, fleece-lined uppers. Likewise, they have memory foam insoles and thick, grippy rubber soles. With your choice of four different animal prints (or three solid colors), these slippers will easily kick your look up a few fierce notches. Available sizes: Small (5–6) — X-Large (9.5–10.5)

6 A Pair Of Fluffy, Faux-Fur Flip-Flops Amazon JOINFREE Faux-Fur Sandal Slippers $21 See On Amazon Much like slippers, fluffy flip-flops have also made their way back into the spotlight, so these faux-fur sandals pack a one-two punch of serious style. They're made with high-density, memory foam cushioning with shock-resistant support and have thick, non-slip, waterproof, rubber soles, which allow you to wear them anywhere — though they especially beg to be taken along for a spa day. Choose from seven solid shades or a fun animal print. Available sizes: 5.5–6.5 — 11–12

7 These Moccasins Made Of Fuzzy Sherpa & Suede Amazon Acorn Moc Slippers $36 See On Amazon With a fully enclosed silhouette, these moccasins are the most shoe-like pick on this list. They're designed with genuine suede sides, fluffy, sherpa uppers, and a soft, moisture-wicking fleece lining. They also have memory-foam cushioning and skid-resistant, waterproof soles that are designed with the outdoors in mind. Best of all, sherpa is everywhere right now, so make the trend your own by wearing it in an unexpected way, like with these slippers. Available sizes: 5–6 — 11–12

9 These Open-Toe Slides With A Coral Fleece Lining Amazon Snug Leaves Faux-Fur Open-Toe Slides $18 See On Amazon Designed with a wide, faux-fur band, these open-toe slides offer a bit more coverage than other, similar styles. Plus, they're lined with coral fleece, which is softer than polar fleece but just as moisture-wicking. Finished with memory foam insoles and durable, anti-slip rubber soles, these slippers are ideal for all-day wear, whether indoors or out. Available sizes: 5–6 — 11–12

10 A Pair Of Booties Made Entirely Of Faux Fur Amazon DL Fluffy Bootie Slippers $30 See On Amazon Sometimes, you've just got to rock a bootie — and there is nothing as cozy as this pair, which is constructed entirely of faux fur. They've got a plush exterior with a thick, moisture-wicking interior in a contrasting color. Other features include an outer bow detail with two pompoms, memory-foam cushioning, and non-slip rubber soles. Available sizes: 5 — 10

