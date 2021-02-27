House slippers are one of those things that, once you own them, you'll wonder how you ever managed to live without them. Whether you find yourself spending all of your time at home, are embracing the pajamas-as-clothing trend, or could just use a little more comfort in your day-to-day life, stylish slippers — like the 14 pairs featured on this list — strike the perfect balance between cozy and chic.

There are literally thousands of different slippers out there, so as you shop, you'll want to think about your personal style. If you prioritize fashion over function, you may prefer the look of breathable, open-toed slides, or even a pair with an elevated platform. If you like the idea of slippers that can be worn out of the house, there are plenty that pass for regular shoes (complete with non-slip soles), like satin ballet flats or faux fur-lined clogs. Other slipper styles to choose from include classic slip-ons, booties, and moccasins, all of which deliver maximum comfort.

Then, consider the type of fabric you prefer. Slippers come in a wide range of textiles, like fuzzy fur, cozy sherpa, and even moisture-wicking fleece or cotton terry. And, in terms of extra comfort, many slippers have memory foam cushioning, too.

From vintage-inspired slides to on-trend flatform slingbacks, a pair of stylish slippers is a must-have any time of year. Keep scrolling to see 14 of the best picks you can buy on Amazon.

1 These Best-Selling, Faux-Fur Slides With Over 16,000 Glowing Reviews Amazon HALLUCI Cross-Band Plush Slippers $26 See On Amazon Undoubtedly one of the most popular picks on Amazon, these faux-fur slides are backed by over 16,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. With a fluffy, crossover top, they're made of cozy faux fur that’s slightly shorter on the footbed, but every bit as comfortable. Likewise, they have waterproof, non-slip, EVA soles and cushy memory foam interiors for extra comfort. And, thanks to the open-toe design, they're breathable enough to be worn in warm weather, too. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 12

2 A Pair Of Classic UGG Slip-Ons That'll Last You Years Amazon UGG Scuffette II Slippers $90 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of durable, investment-worthy slippers? Then go with these timeless UGG Scuffettes. They're not only super comfy and warm, but they're also super high quality, so they'll hold up for years. Thanks to their cozy, sheep fur lining and durable rubber soles, they're great if you need to step outside to grab a package or take the dogs out — and they'll give you lots of traction on cold or slick floors inside as well. "These are the most amazing slippers that I have ever had," one Amazon shopper commented. "Sliding my feet into these slippers was like walking on a cloud. They are incredibly comfortable and keep my feet warm and cozy." Available sizes: 5 – 12

Available colors: 9

3 A Less Expensive Alternative To The UGGs Featured Above Amazon Jessica Simpson Faux-Fur Memory Foam Slippers $25 See On Amazon These slippers from Jessica Simpson's popular footwear line have a similar aesthetic to the UGGs above but are made of entirely synthetic materials, which means they come at a much more affordable price point. With a faux-fur lining, memory foam cushioning, and non-slip soles, they're both supremely comfortable and stylish. Plus, they're backed by more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, so you can trust that they're a truly great pick. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 9

4 These Trendy, Slingback Clogs With A Fuzzy Lining Amazon Crocs Lined Fuzzy Clog Slippers $47 See On Amazon Crocs will probably always be one of the more divisive trends, but when it comes to comfort, they're unmatched — especially when they morph into cozy clog slippers with a fuzzy lining. These are made with the same Croslite foam material as the originals, but the faux-fur lining gives them added warmth. Designed with a versatile strap, they can be worn as slingbacks or as slip-ons, depending on your preferences. "Crocs are inherently comfortable, but the lining in these makes them feel like an incredible pair of slippers," explained one Amazon reviewer. "However, they are MUCH sturdier than slippers and can be worn anywhere. [...] They don't need to be 'broken in' like other crocs." Available sizes: 4 Women/2 Men – 17 Women/15 Men

Available colors: 18

5 A Pair Of Vintage-Inspired Slippers With Memory Foam Cushioning Amazon LongBay Faux-Fur Memory Foam Slide Slippers $20 See On Amazon For a cozy look that serves up plenty of retro vibes, opt for these feathery faux-fur slides. These slippers are super-breathable thanks to their memory foam cushioning and open-toe design. Plus, they're lined with quilted terry cloth and have non-slip EVA soles, which makes them great for when you hop out of the shower. One Amazon reviewer even called them the "holy grail of slippers" because they're "super soft and comfortable" and have held up beautifully after washing. Available sizes: 5-6 – 11-12

Available colors: 3

6 These Cozy Suede Moccasins With A Faux-Fur Lining Amazon Minnetonka Cally Faux-Fur Slipper $45 See On Amazon Surround your foot in absolute coziness with these handmade suede moccasins from Minnetonka. While the outside is made of real suede, the insole is a plush faux fur and the sole is a thin, textured rubber. A leather ribbon is woven around the cuff and tied at the front, giving them that iconic moc finish. If you like the idea of a moccasin but want something with a little more coverage, go with this similar pair from Koolaburra by UGG. Available sizes: 5 - 17

Available colors: 13

7 Another Pair Of Cozy (& Even Fluffier) Suede Moccasins Amazon HomeIdeas Faux Fur-Lined Suede Moccasin Slippers $27 See On Amazon Like the last pair, but a little more statement-making, these faux-suede moccasins have plush, thick collars around the cuffs. The same faux fur (which is moisture-wicking) lines the interiors, while memory foam cushioning gives you plenty of comfort and support. The top has a darling bow detail and a whip-stitched seam that adds to the overall hygge vibe. Among over 7,000 positive Amazon reviews, many have compared these slippers to "walking on a cloud" and noted they can easily be worn outside thanks to the anti-skid soles. Available sizes: 6 - 11

Available colors: 5

9 These Satin Ballet Slippers With A Soft Terry Lining Amazon isotoner Satin Ballerina Slippers $26 See On Amazon These darling ballet slippers could easily pass for regular shoes thanks to their suede soles and stretchy satin exterior. They're designed by isotoner, a brand known and loved for their cold-weather accessories — including this pair that's said to "fit like a sock but wear like a slipper." On the inside, there are comfy insoles that conform to your feet, plus foam cushioning and a breathable, cotton terry lining. Among over 8,500 five-star ratings, one Amazon reviewer noted that they "hug your feet without being constricting," while another commented on their portability and how convenient it is to "slip them into your purse to take with you." Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

Available colors: 16

10 A Pair Of Cable-Knit Slippers With A Faux-Fur Interior Amazon ULTRAIDEAS Cable Knit Slippers with Faux Fur $20 See On Amazon Perhaps the most classic slipper silhouette on this list, this pair looks extra cozy with its cable-knit tops and contrasting faux-fur cuffs. With a moisture-wicking polar fleece lining, memory foam cushioning, and anti-slip rubber soles, these slippers can easily be worn all year round. You can also opt for a similar style with chenille uppers and a crossover design, for something a little different. Available sizes: 5-6 – 11-12

Available colors: 4

11 These Fun Velvet Slippers With Memory Foam Soles & Darling Pompom Accents Amazon BCTEX COLL Velvet Memory Foam House Slippers $20 See On Amazon With imitation-feather pompoms on top, these velvet slippers offer some serious Hollywood-starlet energy. Crafted with a moisture-wicking fleece lining, memory foam cushioning, and slip-resistant rubber soles, they're as practical as they are adorable. Amazon reviewers have noted that they're lightweight, though, so stick to wearing these indoors. Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

Available colors: 4

12 A Pair Of Faux-Fur-Lined Clogs For Indoor/Outdoor Wear Amazon KOLILI Cork Clog Slippers $27 See On Amazon Clogs are having a serious moment right now, and this pair blurs the line between fashion-forward shoe and cozy slipper, complete with a soft, faux-fur lining. A nice feature is that they have a functional metal buckle, which allows you to adjust the size to fit. The lining is moisture-wicking, and the cork-and-TPR soles allow you to wear them both indoors and out. Choose between the fully lined style (pictured here) or a pair with cork footbeds. Available sizes: 6-7 – 10-11

Available colors: 2

13 These Chalet-Chic Booties With A Cozy Sherpa Lining Amazon GPOS Knit Slipper Booties $25 See On Amazon If you want to keep your ankles warm, go with a pair of sherpa-lined booties. These are super breathable and so cozy-chic, with their patterned knit exterior and tassel details. For extra comfort, they have faux-suede soles with gripper dots, and the cuffs can be worn upright or folded down. "Each day I cannot wait to come home and put these on," raved one shopper. "They are warm and cushy and comfy and super cute! I love that they do not have the hard sole bottom, so you don't feel the need to kick them off if, say, you are going to take a nap." Available sizes: 5-6, 9-10, 11-12

Available colors: 7