There are only 11 days standing between now and the official start of summer. With the new season quickly sneaking up, perhaps your to-do list is now racing through your mind. Haven’t confirmed a room yet for an upcoming wedding? Don’t wait much longer. Still planning a weekend trip to the shore with your friends? Book it soon! And should your warm-weather wardrobe need a little love, it’s time to read up on the June 2025 fashion news. Brands have been cooking up plenty of newness behind the scenes, releasing unmatched collaborations and collections this month.

LIÉ Studio and Lido Swim kicked things off on summery note, debuting an exclusive swimwear collection. The capsule includes four Italian-made swimwear styles consisting of two silhouettes, a one-piece and bikini, in two colors: Brown and Jade. Adorned with luxe gemstone details, the swimwear can transition from the beach to the boardwalk in a pinch. Need a bag to complement your suits? Dear Frances has you covered, as the brand just launched a mesh tote, mirroring its fan-favorite toe-baring ballet flats.

Some brands are celebrating Pride Month with new campaigns and collections. For instance, jewelry brand Awe Inspired tapped Kim Petras for its “Queen of the Fairies” ad, with proceeds going towards GLSEN, an organization that helps protect LGBTQ+ students against bullying.

Stay in the know this month by reading up on June’s fashion news ahead. And check back here often, as this post will be frequently updated.

LIÉ Studio Teams Up With Lido Swim

Swimwear label Lido and accessories brand LIÉ STUDIO joined forces to design an exclusive swim capsule, which launched on June 5. Together, they reimagined Lido’s signature swimwear with gemstones that nod to LIÉ STUDIO’s stunning creations. And the line is particularly meaningful for the accessories label, as it marks its first-ever brand collaboration. “We wanted to create something versatile and wearable — swimwear that functions as part of a full outfit, not just at the beach,” LIÉ STUDIO’s founders Amalie and Cecilie Moosgaard said in a statement. “A swimsuit under a crisp white shirt and jeans becomes a look.”

Vestiaire Collective Launches Vintage Days

Courtesy Of Vestiaire Collective

From June 5 to the 7th, designer resale site Vestiaire Collective is running its Vintage Days campaign, an activation dedicated to archival fashion. This new project highlights Vestiaire Collective’s best vintage offerings, including television-inspired treasures, pieces under $100, and unique looks once worn by celebrities.

“Vintage has always been part of Vestiaire Collective’s DNA,” the company’s co-founder and creative director said in a press release. “With this focus on vintage, we’re celebrating the cultural significance and emotional power of archival fashion, from iconic red carpet looks to pieces that defined entire style eras. As demand for vintage continues to grow, our goal is to make these timeless pieces easier to find, shop, and fall in love with again.”

Emily Ratajkowski Fronts Gucci’s Latest Campaign

Courtesy Of Gucci

Fronted by Emily Ratajkowski, Gucci launched a new campaign, spotlighting its beloved GG Monogram collection. Lensed by photographer Daniel Arnold in Cannes, the ad features the model toting around various monogrammed accessories, including the fashion house’s new Gucci Giglio handbag, which debuted on the runway at its Cruise 2026 fashion show in Florence. The campaign also showcases a new chapter for Gucci’s Ophidia line, as the looks have been reinvigorated with a soft GG Monogram coated canvas, green cotton lining, and more details.

Dear Frances Release Its First Mesh Bag

Courtesy Of Dear Frances

Following the success of its viral mesh ballet flats, Dear Frances introduced its first bag in the see-through material on June 6. Retailing for $637, the slouchy Sacchetto Mesh Chianti carryall is rendered in a deep cherry red hue and boasts a leather trim. Match the tote to the brand’s mesh flats or pumps, should you be into coordinating.

Awe Inspired Taps Kim Petras For A Pride Campaign

Courtesy Of Awe Inspired

For its fifth annual Pride Month campaign, jewelry brand Awe Inspired introduced “Queen of the Fairies,” with Kim Petras as its star. In a series of dreamy imagery, the pop star modeled pieces from the label’s accompanying fairy-themed collection, which are made from ethically sourced gold, silver, and natural gemstones. As mentioned, the campaign is for a good cause, too — $10 from every style sold will go to GLSEN.