Though Milan Fashion Week is over, the street style it showcased is still worthy of your attention. After all, the trends worn first during fashion month often become mainstream soon afterwards. Meaning, if you want to get a head start on what you'll shortly see all over social media from your favorite fashion girls, consider shopping the biggest street style trends at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020.

In the Italian city, the style is eccentric and exciting — abstract prints, neon hues, and exciting styling techniques are all in the mix. Plus, the spring temps during MFW this past week gave attendees the chance to pull out lightweight fabrics and ditch coats completely. Instead of heavy outerwear, many opted for separates that are seasonally appropriate. Outfit formulas shown in the city that are ideal for transitional dressing include bright suiting and bermuda shorts styled with knee-high boots. Both ideas that utilize your cold weather staples in creative new ways.

Below, find the 5 key trends from MFW, and shop the looks before everyone else does.

MFW Street Style Trend: Colorful Suits

If you browsed any street style photos from Milan, you probably spotted a slew of eye-catching, vibrant suits displayed in every color of the rainbow. Tiffany Hsu opted for a fresh blue Attico set (with coordinating blue accessories), while Gala Gonzalez decided on vivid red. And spring-approved pastel suits were worn, too.

MFW Street Style Trend: Bottega Veneta Twist Bag

Last fashion month, Bottega Veneta's The Pouch was the It-bag seen tightly held in arms of fashion girls alike. But for this season, the brand's woven bags were all over the runway as well as the streets. The standout style was no doubt the Twist bag, and each iteration added a subtle pop of color to neutral ensembles in Milan.

MFW Street Style Trend: Bermuda Shorts + High-Knee Boots

You've probably seen the fashion crowd tucking their trousers into knee-high boots over the past year or so. But, show-goers swapped out their trousers for loose bermuda shorts instead. Some were in the form of short-suits, others were paired with button ups or sweaters.

MFW Street Style Trend: Zebra Print

According to the streets this season, zebra print may be the new leopard. Leopard was still out and about, however, many attendees gravitated towards zebra print in Milan. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson wore the print mixed with a floral jacket and graphic tee. Influencer Caroline Daur looked ultra-chic with her zebra trench coat and sleek black leather gloves.

MFW Street Style Trend: Chunky Black Boots

One trend that transitioned over from last fashion month in September is chunky black boots. Thanks to designers like Bottega Veneta and Prada, they've become a staple footwear option for the street style crowd. And not all of the chunky black boots seen on the streets are designer, just look to Emili Sindlev who opted for a pair of Dr. Martens.

