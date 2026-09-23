Time truly does fly when you’re having fun. Or at least, such is the case during fashion month, which is somehow nearing its end. New York and London are in the rearview mirror, with Milan Fashion Week now in full swing. And even if you aren’t in attendance, there’s a lot to gush over from afar. Two words: street style. Day one in Milan has already served up some swoon-worthy fashion moments from showgoers — but then again, we expected nothing less with Prada and Diesel kicking things off.

Though street style outfits in New York and London tend to appear as though they were plucked straight from attendees’ own closets, that’s not typically the case in Milan. Instead, guests often arrive at designers’ shows clad in their looks — and not just a piece here and there, but from head to toe. Case in point: Prada. It girl Anaa Saber, for one, arrived in the fashion house’s red floral embroidered midi skirt, while content creator Caetana Botelho cozied up in one of its red striped scarves and a burnt orange sweater. And with the schedule featuring Italian houses like Gucci, Versace, and Bottega Veneta, prepare yourself for a steady stream of designer moments from attendees.

Below, take in the best street style looks from MFW Spring/Summer 2027.

Day 1

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This guest gave the dress-over-pants styling hack a go, layering a pastel pink lace number over black jeans.

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Adding embellishments to a polished skirt can truly make a world of difference, as seen above.

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Pops of red take an all-black look from 0 to 100.

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Why stop at one Diesel logo-adorned piece when you can wear two?

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Good news: Saber’s Prada embroidered midi skirt is still available to shop (for now, that is).

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This fall, try mixing traditional autumn shades with bright colors, as Botelho did here.