From Broadway to the ballet, Michael Kors has always held a deep love for Manhattan’s performing arts. It’s kismet, then, that the Fall 2026 campaign for Kors’ namesake Michael Kors Collection celebrates his 45th anniversary in truly theatrical style. For the occasion, Lea Michele, Misty Copeland, Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald, Judith Light, and Kara Young all pose for Inez and Vinoodh’s lens in a series of new black-and-white photos that embrace the dramatic spirit of Manhattan’s theater scene.

Fittingly titled “New York Chic,” Kors’ latest collection was photographed in the Big Apple — and the resulting shots, styled by Carlos Nazario with movement guidance by Stephen Galloway, are worthy of a standing ovation. Staying true to Funny Girl’s Fanny Brice (whom she played both on Glee and in the show’s 2022 Broadway revival), Michele poses in an overcoat, pumps, and gloves with a feathered hat while clutching a white leather handbag. Similarly sharp coats and jackets can be seen on both McDonald and Light, layered over the label’s structured blazers and soft knits. On the glamorous side, Copeland elegantly dances in an evening dress and faux fur stole, while Foster strikes a jazzy move in a feathered dress, satin heels, and crystal earrings — both ideal outfit formulas for a night at the opera or ballet. Young rounds out the group in a black bodysuit and tights, plus a fluffy shearling coat that’s worthy of a grand entrance.

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“In celebration of my 45th anniversary, which was shown at the legendary Opera House at New York’s Lincoln Center, I wanted to shine a spotlight on the most remarkable showstoppers, women who simply know how to stop you in your tracks and captivate you,” Kors said in a press release. “This collection is a celebration of streamlined big city glamour. It channels the feeling of walking into any room and knowing that you own it. And who better to epitomize that than these showstopping performers? I’ve been captivated by the power of live performance since I saw my first Broadway show with the legendary Ethel Merman at the age of five. The thrill of seeing a magical performance live is something that cannot be replicated.”

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The campaign also seems like a family reunion of sorts for Kors – and that’s for good reason. The designer has both dressed and had each star from the new shoot at his runway shows on numerous occasions. In fact, every celebrity pictured has attended Kors’ most recent shows at New York Fashion Week — and he dressed both Michele and Copeland for various Met Galas. It’s clear Kors will always be a champion for New York City’s arts scene.

Aside from casting the stage’s brightest stars, Kors is also showing his dedication to theater in truly charitable fashion. The campaign launch is accompanied by a donation to Broadway Cares, a nonprofit raising funds to care for people living with AIDS across the country, in the name of each celebrity from the brand’s fall campaign. That’s worth a round of applause — don’t you think?