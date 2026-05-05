In many ways, the very job of a ballerina is to bring art to life — and as a prima ballerina (the American Ballet Theater’s first Black principal dancer, at that), Misty Copeland is one of the very best in the world at doing just this. Her mastery of the craft was on full display at the 2026 Met Gala, where she glided down the green carpet clad in a leather bandeau and voluminous tulle skirt by Michael Kors, complemented by radiant skin and the perfect bouncy ponytail.

While it was Copeland’s innate grace that animated the “elevated effortless” look, there was, of course, an entire team dedicated to crafting it. “​​What makes the Met so special is the level of intention behind it. Every detail matters, but what makes it even more meaningful is all of the incredible people working behind the scenes to bring that vision to life,” says makeup artist Mali Boykin. “It’s such a collaborative moment, and Misty is someone who truly understands the importance of that. She creates space for her team, values the artistry around her, and really makes everyone feel like part of something bigger.”

And it doesn’t hurt that the behind-the-scenes vibes are immaculate: “Amazing music, so much laughter, and such grounded energy,” says Boykin. “She’s incredibly disciplined, of course, but so warm and joyful. And that balance makes getting ready feel really special.”

Ahead, Boykin and hairstylist Miles Jeffries gave TZR a behind-the-scenes look at — and full breakdown of — creating Copeland’s Met Gala glam.

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Makeup: Radiant and Bronzed

When it came to the makeup, the “look was really created out of a love of movement, art, history, and lineage, and that’s something you can feel in every part of it,” says Copeland. “At this point in my life, I like feeling and looking like myself, with easy products that have a natural look; Merit is perfect for that.”

Boykin drew inspiration from “the balance between softness and impact,” she says. “We had this beautiful direction of glossy eyes and bronzed skin, and I loved how open that felt creatively.”

The artist knew right away that a radiant, natural base would anchor the look: “For me, it immediately became about building skin that felt rich and beautifully sculpted while keeping everything modern,” says Boykin. “Misty already carries so much elegance, so I wanted the makeup to feel polished without losing that ease.”

With the skin serving as such a strong focal point, the right products — applied with the proper technique — were essential. “I wanted products that could create glow and structure without ever feeling too heavy,” she explains. “When a look feels this effortless, every layer matters. I really focus on building skin thoughtfully from the beginning, then being strategic about where I add shape, warmth, and longevity.”

To prep (“for me, great makeup always starts with the skin”), Boykin started with the brand’s Great Skin Moisturizer before going in with The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen in Shade 20 “to even out the skin tone while maintaining a natural, skin-like finish.” She then blended the Flush Balm in Lusitano onto the cheeks “for a natural flush,” before adding the Day Glow in Citrine to the high points of Copeland’s face for “a luminous, lit-from-within glow.”

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To create the bronzy, glossy-lidded eye look, Boykin swept the Solo Shadows in Vachetta, Midcentury, and Glace across Copeland’s lids. After defining the brows with Brow 1990 in Dark Brown, the artist then added Clean Lash Mascara for lift and definition. For the lips, she contoured and defined with the Signature Lip Liner in June (a new shade set to launch May 9) before finishing up with the Signature Lip Blush in Archival “for a diffused, rich pop of color.”

For anyone looking to achieve the look at home, Boykin’s advice hinges on the three “Ps:” Patience, prep, and product. “Start with skin and take your time, if you have it. I know everyone is busy, but good hydration and skin prep really does change everything,” she says. “From there, focus on complementary tones that truly make your skin tone shine. This kind of look doesn’t need to feel overdone to feel beautiful.”

Hair: The Effortless, Flirty Ponytail

When it came to hair, Jefferies (working with Olaplex) sought “to find ways for the hair to dance as she moves through the evening,” while complementing her ensemble. “It was important to Michael Kors that it stayed close to the aesthetic of his brand, with Misty’s hair pulled back into an easy ponytail,” he explains. “The idea was for the texture of the hair to look like Misty had her hair in a bun and took it down,” revealing “a flirty, bouncy ponytail.”

After a good prep and cleanse — with the No.3PLUS Complete Repair Treatment, No.4 Bond Shaper Hydrating Curl Shampoo, and No.5 Bond Shaper Hydrating Curl Conditioner — Jefferies started laying the foundation for styling by applying the No.5L Moisturize & Mend Leave-In Conditioner to Copeland’s wet hair. “Once I can see that it has become a part of the hair, I blot or ring out the excess,” he instructs. “This is important because too much leave-in that hasn’t been absorbed by the hair will change the formula of the products to follow.”

(+) Courtesy of Miles Jefferies (+) Courtesy of Miles Jefferies (+) Courtesy of Miles Jefferies INFO 1/3

Jefferies then layered on the No.6 Bond Smoother to the mid-lengths to ends for frizz control, and added the No.9 Nourishing Hair Serum, working from the ends up. “You want the most concentration of product on the ends,” he notes.

After blow-drying and ironing (“without making it pin-straight,” he notes), the stylist layered in the No.7 Bonding Oil and “added a little extra hair to give us enough material to have weight and structure to the ponytail,” he says. “The idea was that the ponytail should look like it was in a bun, and Misty just took it down — leaving her with a flirty, bouncy ponytail.”

For the finishing touch, Jefferies spritzed the ballerina’s hair with the Parfums de Marly Valaya Hair Perfume, “to create a beautiful trail of fragrance as she moves,” and added a touch of the Valaya Eau de Parfum under the ponytail on her neck to amplify the scent.