You know that meme that resurfaces every late August like clockwork? “Can’t wait ‘til it gets colder so I can really start dressing,” it usually says in some form, with the ultimate punchline hinging on the likelihood of failing to do just that. It’s a relatable idea for me — my Pinterest boards are teeming with fall and winter outfit ideas that involve all sorts of brilliant layering tricks, but they’re trick to translate to my real-life outfits. Then, I stumbled upon the humble quarter-zip sweater. Maybe I thought they were largely just for the Tom Wambsgans-es of the world, but they never quite appealed to me until I tried the style out firsthand not too long ago. Since, if we’re being honest, I’ve picked up five different versions this season alone. I rotate them in and out of my all my looks, combining them with different bottoms, trending shoes, and accessories with merciful ease.

While quarter-zip sweaters come in all sorts of different fabrics, they’re lightweight by nature. The zipper that runs a fourth of the way down the wearer’s chest is usually at least partially open, allowing for a larger peek at whatever shirts or assorted tops is worn beneath — it’s helpful all season, but especially if you live in an area with fickle temperatures. The look’s already been endorsed by preppy-loving stars like Kendall Jenner, Sophie Turner, and Jennifer Garner, with more sure to follow suit as the trend continues to pick up steam.

Ahead, get cozy with the quarter-zips that have me hooked this winter. Frankly, I’ll be living in them straight into 2024.