There’s no wrong time to wear a printed miniskirt. We’d argue that the breezy, statement-making bottom feels especially fitting during the spring and summer months. Just picture it: It’s a bright, 75-degree Saturday afternoon, and you’re frolicking around the city in your itty-bitty floral style. Sounds pretty apropos if you ask us. If you’re on the same page here, allow us to introduce you to the motifs bubbling up in the miniskirt department.

For starters, one of the most in-demand patterns this spring is polka dots (thanks in large part to Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscars gown, which put the pattern back on everyone’s radar). No, it isn’t the print’s first rodeo; however, labels are breathing new life into the timeless style — look to BruceGlen’s neon-hued cargo iteration. And florals are, as always, popping up right now; though, it seems sweet ditsy florals are leading the charge. Designers didn’t forget about minimalists, either. Case in point: Understated stripes are among the season’s buzziest patterns. Look to SIR.’s brown and cream Cannoli skirt as a prime example of the style.

Suffice it to say, printed miniskirts are in no short supply. To cut through the noise, TZR rounded up the season’s 10 must-have looks, ahead.