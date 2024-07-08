For those with a proclivity for ethereal materials, organza is likely already a favorite. This dreamy fabric is lightweight and semi-transparent, but with a stiffer texture that renders an exquisitely romantic drape. Unsurprisingly, it translates to dress silhouettes with ease, and is ideal for summer scenarios. “Organza is made by twisting fibers in opposing directions to make a low density plain weave that is sheer in nature,” says Kamperett Co-Founder Anna Chiu, whose brand incorporates organza throughout the collection. Traditionally, the fabric has been made out of silk, though it’s worth noting that some versions are now made out of synthetic materials such as polyester, which can help explain differences in cost.

For summer, specifically, organza often emerges as a light layer that can be tossed over an existing outfit, or worn on its own with lingerie for a bold moment. On the spring/summer 2024 runways, the material was spotted across several notable collections, from wispy iterations at Prada and Simone Rocha to stronger, more dramatic versions as seen at Khaite. Whatever the interpretation, it’s always reliable for a powerful effect. “Organza gathers beautifully and can create volume even though it’s so light,” Emiko Studios Creative Director Coral Murphy tells TZR.

Despite its endless appeal, it’s not an uncommon struggle to figure out how to style an organza dress. After all, a sheer layer requires a bit more thought. If you’re skewing casual, think of it as the finishing touch to an outfit. “For daytime, I love it with a white tank or t-shirt and jeans, as they easily dress it down,” Donni Founder Alyssa Wasko Stein says. For the evening, you can peel off a few layers for a more sultry combination. "For a party, I go with beautiful lingerie in a contrasting color,” Sandeep Salter of Salter House says, adding that brightly-hued underwear worn under an organza dress “shows intentionality and confidence.” You can also simply swap a t-shirt for a bralette, Wasko notes, and add in a little heeled sandal.

Of course, if you’re not up for baring your undergarments, there are still ways to incorporate an organza dress into your look. “Don’t be afraid to throw on organza pieces over any outfit; I think you’d be surprised at what works,” Murphy says, pointing to the sheer quality as an opportunity to go bold, clash colors, or even wear multiple organza pieces head to toe. It also happens to be the perfect transitional piece. “You can easily go from day to night with the change of a pant,” et Tigre Co-founder Adele Tetangco tells TZR. “For example, with our Jayme dress, go more casual with a pair of jeans underneath during the day, and dress them up with a pair of silk pants in the evening.”

Leaning on the experts above, continue ahead for five ways to style this ethereal sheer dress right now, from casual weekend looks all the way to formal event dressing.

Bold Party Look

While you may not desire strolling about town with your underwear showing, a party is the perfect destination to test drive this daring look. Follow Salter’s advice earlier and try your organza dress with lingerie in a contrasting color for maximum impact. Finish with tonal accessories for a cohesive look.

Just Add Accessories

Jazz up a classic black organza dress with summery statements like a beaded necklace, pearl anklet, or even a pair of PVC mules. Thanks to its versatility, a sheer black dress can adapt to your personal style rather effortlessly.

Slightly Subversive

“I love an organza dress or skirt over jeans, it feels kind of punk,” Salter says. Pair yours with slouchy jeans and distinct shoes for a dynamic look. Top off with accessories like a bold necklace and suede shoulder bag.

Bridal Moment

Many of Kamperett’s organza pieces are well-suited for brides, from gowns to midi dresses. “We love to thoughtfully layer different pieces of ours for a more elegantly dramatic look, the way they flow together gives quite a dreamy effect,” Chiu explains. Add in dainty accessories like a pearl handbag, strappy sandals, and diamond studs to complement the ethereal quality of the organza.

Styled With Separates

Prefer not to show your underwear? No problem. “I think a lot of people worry they can’t wear organza because it’s sheer and too sexy, but it’s so easy to style and not show too much,” Wasko Stein says, who wears hers similar to the look above with a tank and jeans. Complete the outfit with an of-the-moment cord necklace and your favorite sneakers.