Raise your hand if you bought an itty bitty skirt in 2022 (because, same). Quick question: How many times have you worn it? Maybe on a handful of Saturday nights, weather permitting? There’s no denying the cool factor of the leg-bearing look — but minis are, as you know, not the *most* practical silhouette out there. Luckily, the fashion set is switching gears and proclaiming 2023 the year of the ankle-grazing maxi skirt. And it’s not just classic denim iterations gaining speed; of-the-moment looks run the gamut from cozy knits to high-shine metallic.

Understandably, you’re probably skeptical about how long the ankle-length style will actually remain sartorially relevant, given the constant fluctuation in hemlines — one minute, everyone is wearing minis, and now maxis? Here’s some reassurance the long skirt is showing no signs of dwindling in popularity: everyone — and I mean everyone — is wearing them on the streets during fashion month. Look to The Cut’s Senior Shopping Editor Bianca Nieves, who gave a refined black iteration a spin around the Big Apple. Meanwhile, across the pond, Vogue’s Market Editor Naomi Elizée opted for a timeless denim style. And if these two cities are any indication, there will be plenty more maxi skirt sightings as the fashion month festivities continue.

Need further evidence ankle-length styles are having a moment? Below, find five maxi skirt looks snapped outside fashion week shows — and, of course, shop the looks for yourself.

Up The Cozy

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

If you’re in need of a new comfy one-and-done outfit, look no further — a knit maxi set is the next best thing to loungewear. Follow stylist Mecca James-Williams’ lead and spruce up the outfit with a denim jacket and fuzzy bag.

Easy Breezy

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Itching to wear a breezy white maxi before your summer vacay? No problem. Simply pair the bottom with a lightweight jacket and leather boots (or spring flats!), and you’re golden.

Super Sleek

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Here, Nieves teams her pared-back black maxi with an edgy leather bomber and luxe handbag. Finish off with your favorite jewelry, and your look is complete.

Trusty Denim

Puja Bhatia/Getty Images Entertainment

Fact: a denim ankle-length skirt is the season’s unsung hero piece. Need a bottom for work? Denim maxi. Looking for a cute weekend outfit? Denim maxi. If you’re going for the latter, take notes from Elizée and couple the piece with a statement jacket and square-toe boots for the perfect off-duty look.

High-Shine Metallic

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Surprise, surprise — 2023’s metallic trend has entered the maxi skirt chat. This attendee fully embraced the high-shine look by opting for a silver top and futuristic shades. If that seems out of your comfort zone, though, opt for a simple ribbed white tee instead.