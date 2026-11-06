The moment rumors began swirling that Pierpaolo Piccioli’s reign at Balenciaga would be ending after only a few seasons, there was one name on everyone’s lips as to who could — and should — be his successor. And much to fashion followers’ delight, the news has already been confirmed. Just one day after the Italian couturier’s departure was reported, it has been announced that British designer Martine Rose is officially taking Balenciaga’s helm as creative director. This makes her the first woman to hold this position in the French house’s 109-year history.

On Friday, Nov. 6, global luxury group Kering released a statement declaring its new creative director, the latest in its major overhaul efforts under CEO Luca de Meo. But the news did not come as much of a shock to the fashion community — not just because it had been heavily rumored, but because she’s a perfect fit for Kering’s desire to return Balenciaga to the kind of subversive aesthetic it was known for under Demna’s leadership. Rose, who has had her eponymous label since 2007, worked as a menswear consultant during that era and earned recognition for her extreme and off-kilter silhouettes and London subculture inspiration.

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“Balenciaga has always been a House of radical creativity, challenging conventions and redefining the boundaries of fashion,” de Meo said in Kering’s statement. “Martine Rose embodies this spirit with a fresh, fearless, and deeply contemporary vision. Her connection to the new generation and her instinctive understanding of culture bring a new dimension to the House.” Rose brings to the role an already well-respected reputation, with celebrity fans including Rihanna, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, and Rosalía, plus awards from Elle, GQ, and The Fashion Awards as well as multiple nominations from the British Fashion Council.

This industry trailblazer steps into her new role on Nov. 16, and with her official statement, it’s clear she’s up for the task. "It is a true privilege to be appointed Creative Director of Balenciaga, a House with an extraordinary heritage and a fearless creative spirit,” Rose said. “Balenciaga has been shaped by remarkable creative talents before me. I am committed to honoring this legacy and look forward to creating the next chapter in this rich and beautiful story.” Her appointment is not just a defining moment in Balenciaga’s storied legacy; it might just be a return to form. Rose will begin her time in the role on Nov. 16.