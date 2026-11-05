Another day, another designer from Kering’s luxury lineup down. Just weeks after the announcement that Anthony Vaccarello would be stepping down at Saint Laurent, now the global fashion group is sharing the news of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s exit from Balenciaga. Less than two years after the creative director took the helm of the iconic French brand, the two are parting ways, as part of Kering’s major creative overhaul.

The Italian designer — who previously held roles at Valentino and Fendi — replaced Demna as Balenciaga’s creative director back in May 2025, and his inaugural collection debuted later that year, directly inspired by Cristóbal Balenciaga’s signature motifs. However, reportedly sluggish sales quickly led to rumors that his tenure at the French fashion institution wouldn’t last long. And on Thursday, Nov. 5, it became official. “Pierpaolo is an exceptional couturier and creative talent for whom we have the greatest respect,” Kering’s Chief Executive Luca de MeoDe Meo told Business of Fashion. “Our ambition is to build on Balenciaga’s avant garde spirit, honour its remarkable heritage and continue to push creative boundaries, further establishing the house as a powerful and relevant voice.”

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When Piccioli first stepped in, Kering said its mission was to lean into Balenciaga’s legacy of couture, while continuing to build on its streetwear success under Demna’s leadership. And in fact, his first couture collection for the brand this summer did embrace some of its core principles through the skillset he honed during his tenure at Valentino. That said, it appears that the two were still not quite a fit for Balenciaga’s provocative, youth-driven reputation.

So what’s next for the French luxury label? If you’re following the fashion gossip — which was right about Piccioli’s exit, after all — don’t be surprised if Martine Rose takes over. The British-Jamaican designer worked for Balenciaga under Demna, spending three years as a consultant for its menswear collection. Rose had a pivotal role, moving the brand into more subversive silhouettes, so it seems that her perspective and experience would make her a likely candidate. While nothing is official just yet, the fashion community is anticipating the announcement of Balenciaga’s successor soon — as well as Piccioli’s next stop.