With dark, snowy days in the rearview mirror, March always feels like a breath of fresh air. And the same could be said for the fashion world. Now that spring is nigh (March 20!), brands are releasing must-have looks for your new-season wardrobe. Los Angeles-based label Frank & Eileen, for instance, just launched a co-created collection with actor Julianne Moore, featuring a breezy white button-up you’ll wear on repeat over the next few months. Then there’s the Lisa Says Gah and Polly Pocket capsule, which is sure to wake up your spring wardrobe (think colorful, print-happy pieces galore).

And if you're hoping to get out of the house this spring and pick up a new hobby? Puma and LaQuan Smith encourage you to put on your boxing gloves and step into the ring. The brands dropped their second collaboration, which centers around staples for the sport. Most exciting of all, the collaboration includes two new versions of its beloved Speedcat sneakers. And these aren’t the only kicks to put on your wishlist this month. HOKA’s latest partnership is with — drumroll, please — Marni. Colorful and cool, the footwear is made for maximalists.

Before we give away too many spoilers, scroll ahead for a breakdown of March’s fashion news. Check back often, too, as this post will include more updates throughout this month.

Puma & LaQuan Smith Release A Collection

Courtesy Of Puma

On March 10, Puma and LaQuan Smith dropped a sporty, high-style collection — which marks its second partnership together — featuring two updated iterations of the athletic brand’s iconic Speedcast sneakers, including a new high-ankle boxing shoe. Other workout-ready items in the collaboration include cropped jackets, tear-away pants, and boxing shorts.

Frank & Eileen Team Up With Julianne Moore

Courtesy Of Frank & Eileen

On March 11, Frank & Eileen launched House of Frank & Eileen, a community design house that will work with iconic women to co-create capsules. For the inaugural collection, the Los Angeles-based label tapped award-winning actor Julianne Moore. “Working with Frank & Eileen has been a truly rewarding experience,” Moore said in a statement. “The brand’s dedication to empowering women and building strong communities resonates deeply with my own values, and I’m proud to be a part of this exciting initiative.” Kicking off with the Waverly Button-Up, the line will be released in curated drops from March through October.

HOKA Unveils A Collection With Marni

Courtesy Of Hoka

Sneaker aficionados will have a tough time passing up HOKA and Marni’s co-designed BONDI B3LS sneakers. Fusing the sportswear brand’s high-performance silhouettes with the Italian fashion house’s bold aesthetic, the lineup boasts four colors — red, charcoal, baby blue, and beige. The chunky kicks will be available to purchase on April 4.

Nili Lotan Launches An IWD Tee

Nili Lotan celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8 with a limited-edition tee. The namesake designer joined forces with Alicia Keys’ She Is The Music foundation — a non-profit that’s dedicated to increasing the amount of women in the music industry — to create the top, which includes Joni Mitchell lyrics, “Love’s the greatest beauty.” 100% of the proceeds from the $125 t-shirt will be donated to the non-profit.

Lisa Says Gah Drops A Collection With Polly Pocket

Millennials may lose it over Lisa Says Gah’s incredibly cute (and nostalgia-inducing) collection with Polly Pocket. Inspired by the tiny, Y2K-favorite dolls, the limited-edition capsule is packed with playful looks, such as bubblegum-hued matching sets, graphic baby tees, and charm necklaces. Your inner child is in heaven.