I’m Always Scouring The Men’s Section For My Favorite Fall Fashion Staple

Fall is hands down my favorite season to get dressed. With Goldilocks-like temperatures (not too hot and too cold), the entirety of your wardrobe is at your disposal. Feeling like it’s a slip dress and sweater day? Totally doable. How about a blazer and shorts? No problem! But the true workhorse of my closet this time of year is most definitely an oversized button down shirt. My style aesthetic leans masculine most days, so I’ve amassed quite a collection over the years — most of them vintage — but I always head straight to the men’s section before perusing the women’s options to check out what shirts have dropped for the new season.

The beauty of an oversized shirt lies in its versatility. Not only do they work for a variety of body types and sizes (especially for those of us who are not genetically blessed in the bust department) but the styling options are seemingly endless. With the right accessories — like a belt around your waist — you can switch up the silhouette with ease, making one garment capable of living many different lives within your wardrobe.

For my personal aesthetic, I love a drape-y, slightly baggy fit, so I tend to just roll up the sleeves, leave the top three buttons undone (a good bra is a must, one that you don’t mind showing off), and if I’m wearing high waisted trousers, I’ll tuck in one side to lengthen my legs. I just don’t want the shirt to look too perfect — meaning it has that did-she-just-roll-out-of-bed-looking-that-good quality that French women in particular have seemed to master. Plus, when you’re running around New York City all day, it helps to not worry if your shirt gets a little wrinkled. Appearing pristine is boring in my opinion — allow your clothes to look worn and loved.

So, if you’re ready to start incorporating what is arguably the most essential of all fashion staples this fall, check out some of my favorite shirt options right now, and how I would style them for the season.

