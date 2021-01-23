Here's An Excuse To Shop These Under-$1,000 Watches: Valentine's Day Is Coming

Few items make as great a gift as an elegant timepiece, which can be passed down from generation to generation as vintage treasures. For anyone needing an excuse to shop for watches, good news: Valentine's Day is less than a month away. A stylish wristwatch is another way of saying "I love you," without defaulting to the proverbial heart-shaped necklace. That said, watches can often be quite an investment. Keeping this in mind, TZR rounded up the 10 best watches under $1,000, so all you'll need to do is add your favorite to your checkout cart.

The timepiece you choose for yourself, or someone else, should be a reflection of its wearer, especially where personality and individual style comes into play. For the tech-savvy woman in your life, consider picking up the all-new Gen 5E smartwatch from MICHAEL Michael Kors, which comes with functions like a heart rate and activity tracker and a built-in GPS. Meanwhile, Salvatore Ferragamo's double-wrap style combines the sensibilities of a watch with a bracelet. For those who prefer a punch of nostalgia, there's MICHELE's Deco watch ($395) and Timex's leather-strapped style ($50).

Once you've found the right piece, be sure to complete your gift-giving prowess with a thoughtful, anything-but-ordinary bouquet of flowers. (Editor's tip: dried floral bouquets are super trendy right now — and they last twice as long.)

Best Watches Under $1,000: Frederique Constant Caree Watch

Best Watches Under $1,000: Mondaine Official Swiss Railways Evo2

Best Watches Under $1,000: MICHAEL Michael Kors Gen 5E Darci Smartwatch

Best Watches Under $1,000: Versace Goldtone Bracelet Watch

Best Watches Under $1,000: Salvatore Ferragamo Varina Bracelet Watch

Best Watches Under $1,000: MICHELE Deco Sport Two-Tone Watch

Best Watches Under $1,000: Tory Burch Limited Edition Bangle Watch

Best Watches Under $1,000: Timex 25mm Leather Strap Watch

Best Watches Under $1,000: Aark Collective Multi Morning 38mm

Best Watches Under $1,000: Fendi My Way