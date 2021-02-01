(Fashion)
Lunar New Year Gifts That'll Add A Touch Of Festivity To Any Outfit
Have your card credit ready.
For the Asian communities residing in the United States, the holidays do not conclude in December. There's one major holiday left to commemorate, which typically falls between January 21 and February 20, and that's Lunar New Year. This year, the holiday is on February 12 and it's the Year of the Ox — the second animal out of 12 in the Chinese zodiac. Celebrations include family gatherings, lion and dragon dances, and Lunar New Year gifts — usually in the form of red envelopes containing cash, though physical gifts are welcomed too. Lunar New Year, while popularly referred to as Chinese New Year in the U.S., is not only observed in China, but also in places such as South Korea, Singapore, and Vietnam. Globally, over 1.5 billion people partake in Lunar New Year festivities.
Given this celebratory scale, many retailers are recognizing the importance, and the commercial opportunities, presented by Lunar New Year. Much like Christmas, the holiday has become a shopping bonanza for people to buy and give gifts, whether it's in the form of red clothing and accessories (in Chinese culture, the color symbolizes good fortune and joy) or a red money-filled envelope. For those seeking to give a physical gift, always make sure your item is aligned with that person's cultural beliefs — shoes might be considered an inappropriate gift as superstition states it will bring bad luck to the recipient. When in doubt, go with a fruit basket or a nice bottle of alcohol. You can, however, always still shop for Lunar New Year-themed items for yourself. Perhaps a new ox motif handbag (from Coach) is on your favorites list or maybe it's the Gucci x Doraemon collaboration that evokes your childhood pastimes. Shop these holiday-themed items, plus more Lunar New Year-adjacent red merchandise like a celebratory Miu Miu dress, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Lunar New Year Gift: Silk Scarf
This silk scarf is for your BFF or family member who isn't afraid to wear bright colors and prints. The design features a mixture of pagodas, lotus flowers, bamboo, and peony depictions for a one-with-nature feel. Should your loved one decide not to wear this scarf, the masterpiece can be framed as artwork instead.
Lunar New Year Gift: Bracelet
Lunar New Year Gift: Lipstick
Lunar New Year Gift: Track Jacket
Lunar New Year Gift: A Doraemon Sweatshirt
Gucci's Doraemon collaboration is a must have for anyone who has read the mangas or watched the Japanese anime series. The fashion house reimagines Doraemon with the ox motif (in celebration for Lunar New Year) across the special collection and you'll find this playful figure popping up everywhere: on Gucci's bags, hoodies, pullovers, and more. This collab also marks the 50th anniversary of Doraemon (2020) and the 100th anniversary of Gucci (2021).
Lunar New Year Gift: Earrings
Made in Italy, these drop earrings feature enameled stone flowers and come in a gold finish. They're festive and elegant, whether you choose to wear them with a knit red sweater or a silky blouse for Lunar New Year. The earrings can also be repurposed come spring as part of your warm-weather uniform.
Lunar New Year Gift: Leather Bag
Lunar New Year Gift: Necklace
If your outfit needs a dainty accessory, this blossom pendant is your ideal jewelry candidate. The minimalist necklace is composed of a carved, hand-polished cornelian (a semi-precious gemstone) accented with a glistening diamond. Prepare for all the compliments you'll receive on this precious piece.
Lunar New Year Gift: Jumpsuit
Lunar New Year Gifts: Ox Motif Tote Bag
A whimsical tote bag that not only makes a cute gift, but a practical one at that. It has an interior zip pocket for small essentials and one large compartment for miscellaneous items one tends to carry around. The versatile carryall also comes with detachable straps, so it can be styled multiple ways.
Lunar New Year Gifts: Customized Lipstick Case
For the beauty gurus in your life, they'll appreciate this limited-edition lipstick case as a gift for Lunar New Year. The bee design symbolizes Guerlain's commitment to protecting these insects while the red is a nod to the joyful, celebratory color of the holiday. Don't forget to add a Rouge G lipstick to your checkout cart as well for the complete lip package.
Lunar New Year Gift: Red Dress
For the family that imposes a Lunar New Year-specific dress code, you'll want to arrive to your small gathering in this feminine, bow-adorned minidress. If it's too cold, layer a furry coat on top and tights on the bottom along with your favorite pair of ankle boots. This dress' stun factor will also come across on-screen, if you plan on virtually joining into the dinner.