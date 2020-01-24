While the turn of the new year may have passed, there’s another annual celebration just around the corner: The 2020 Lunar New Year. And with traditions of cleansing your space of negative energy and opening up your home for good fortune, there’s no reason not to celebrate the traditionally East Asian holiday. However, if you’re eager for another clean slate of new beginnings or you just want to get into the festive spirit, there are plenty of holiday themed collections that will help you celebrate.

Mark your calendar for Jan. 25, because in a matter of days the Lunar New Year (also known as the Chinese New Year) will be here before you know it. And whether you’ve celebrated the age-old tradition with your family for as long as you can remember, or you’re getting together with friends for the occasion, what better way to embody good luck than by wearing pieces inspired by the holiday?

From chic accessories that take on the Year of the Rat as inspiration for their 2020 Lunar New Year capsule collections (like Gucci’s collaboration with Disney featuring the brand’s iconic mouse) to festive pieces inspired by traditional Chinese garb, this year’s range of Chinese New Year collections knows no bounds. Which means, more chic options to choose from to get you in the spirit. Not to mention, these tasteful designs can be worn again and again, even after the holidays.

Scroll down to see the brands with Lunar New Year capsule collections this year.

OAK + FORT If you’re looking for pieces to wear for your Chinese New Year celebrations along with your everyday occasions, look no further than to OAK + FORT’s vibrant red pieces, which were made specifically for the Lunar New Year. Sweater Dress $98 OAK + FORT see on oak + fort

Tibi Looking for an investment piece to wear to the office? Tibi has exclusive Lunar New Year blazers that'll look ultra-chic with a pair of black trousers or jeans. Tropical Wool Cut Blazer $695 Tibi see on tibi

Lululemon If you want to take the festivities with them to their next gym session, Lululemon launched new pieces in exclusive prints dedicated to the Lunar New Year like the $128 Scuba Hoodie and the $98 Wunder Under High-Rise Tight. Scuba Hoodie $128 Lululemon see on lululemon

DAWANG For those who want to go all-out for these types of occasions, add a piece from DAWANG’s Lunar New Year collection — which launches on Jan. 25 — to your wardrobe for a cool, Chinese-inspired outfit on your next night out. In the meantime, the brand's floral suit is a great option for your closet. 2 Piece Floral Suit $325 Dawang see on dawang

Gucci Teaming up with Disney, Gucci has created a capsule collection featuring the brand's most iconic character. Add one of the bags to your everyday ensembles, or for a more casual look, opt for an effortlessly cool top. GG Marmont Small Shoulder Bag $2,490 Gucci x Disney see on gucci

Ugg While it's still cold enough to cozy up at home, get yourself one of the shearling-lined pairs of slippers from Ugg. For the Lunar New Year, the brand has reimagined some of its most popular styles to feature mouse ears. Alena CNY $140 Ugg see on UGG