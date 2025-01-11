For me, and every other Northeasterner, the beginning of January means runny noses, frozen fingers, and the annoyance of having your bag slip off the shoulder of your heavy coat. It’s the type of weather that makes you avoid going outside at all costs. However, realistically, you’ll have to venture out into the tundra at some point. But, the question remains: How do you bundle up, without sacrificing your style? While a hoodie is ultra-comfy, you may be in the market for something that feels more chic and elevated. There’s also the problem of keeping your nose and cheeks from going numb in the wind. This might feel like a tough nut to crack, but you can solve all of these problems at once, with the seeming simplicity of a chunky scarf. The clothing item is way more versatile than you’d think.

As a long, singular piece of fabric wrapped around the neck, a scarf can initially feel one-note, but there are so many creative ways to tie the garment. You can opt for the traditional loop, a fashionable shoulder throw, or even transform the accessory into a balaclava that covers the head and mouth for top-tier warmth. And, the best part? With the consistent trendiness (or timeliness, rather) of the style, there are so many color and pattern options available, making it an easy fit for anyone, whether you’re a toned-down minimalist or a major maximalist.

For those who are struggling to make a decision, thankfully, you have a self-appointed chunky scarf expert at your service to help you find one fast, even in the midst of winter. I have gathered a list of both understated and statement options that’ll elevate your wardrobe and help you battle the chill. But, don’t blame me when your closet starts to overflow. You’ll have trouble picking just one.

Acne Studios Green & Blue Mohair Checked Scarf $350 $193 See On SSENSE The Acne Studios mohair scarf is perfect for the trendy girl looking to make a statement. The striking color-blocked pattern instantly creates a more intriguing outfit, and the brand has several shade options, so it’s easy to find one that matches your palette. Plus, the material is incredibly comforting when facing a chill.

Miu Miu Cashmere Scarf $1,650 See On Miu Miu Who doesn’t love the buttery softness of cashmere? This Miu Miu scarf is made of the luxurious material, meaning it won’t rub or irritate sensitive skin like many wool options. The crochet pattern will also add a homey feel that probably reminds you of your grandmother’s house.

Loewe LOEWE Scarf In Wool And Mohair $850 See On Loewe Logomania lovers will be obsessed with this Loewe fringed scarf. The muted hues make for flexible styling, while the large lettering does the perfect amount of statement-making.

Toteme Classic Virgin Wool Scarf $220 See On Neiman Marcus If your personal style leans more elegant and sophisticated, it doesn’t get better than this chocolate Toteme scarf. The rich tone of brown pairs well with neutrals and brights equally, forming complementary or contrasting color pairings. Additionally, its understated vibe means that it could double as a chic shawl for an evening soiree.

Prada Double-faced Wool And Cashmere Scarf $625 See On Prada Prada gives you the best of both worlds with this double-faced wool and cashmere scarf. Wool adds the warmth while cashmere adds the softness. And, this lime green color is chef’s kiss.

Jacquemus Red La Casa 'L'écharpe Rond Carré' Scarf $240 $146 See On SSENSE At this point, red should be considered a neutral. For those who don’t dabble in the firetruck tint, a scarf like this logoed Jacquemus is a simple introduction to incorporating the shade into your style. Extra points if you coordinate with red lipstick.

Ami Paris Checkered Ami Label Scarf $350 $175 See On Ami Paris Ami Paris will brighten up a gloomy winter day with this hazy butter yellow checked print. Pro tip: The tinge is breathtaking when matched with a creamy off-white.

Hope Macaulay Pink Fluffy Chunky Knit Scarf $201 See On Hope Macaulay Enter your coquette era with this baby pink scarf by Hope Macaulay. Contrasting thick knit with smoother fabrics is a great way to play with texture.

Marni Red & Blue Striped Alpaca Scarf $395 $209 See On Marni Let 2025 be the year that you experiment with color mixing. Marni can start off your journey with this blend of sky blue, cherry red, camel brown, black, and white.