Don’t get me wrong, I love to experiment with fashion — but I’ve reached the point in my life where I immediately know if I’ll actually wear a specific look or not. The goth-chic dresses that are currently everywhere? Nice, but not really me. Or sleek kitten heels? I’d maybe take a pair out on the town three or four times, if that; I don’t stray too far from flats. But one of-the-moment look I’m 100% confident will get a lot of mileage this spring is a flowy midi skirt. Playful and comfy, the bottom can easily be dressed up or down, making it a prime candidate for my office looks and off-duty weekend outfits.

Better yet, there’s a breezy midi style on the market for every sartorial type out there, from adventurous dressers to loyal minimalists. I fall into the former bucket, and often favor cheery colors and bold prints. Thus, I have my eye on a handful of more-is-more iterations, like Molly Goddard’s neon-hued tulle midi and TheOpen Product’s multi-color patchwork style.

Now, when it comes to styling these babies, I’d go in two different directions, depending on my mood and where I’m wearing the look. First, since most of the iterations on my wishlist already make a bold statement, I could team them with a top on the simpler side, like a white ribbed tank or solid-color blouse. But if I’m feeling especially playful, I’d opt for another bold piece, like a printed jacket or graphic tee.

With spring just a few weeks away, consider adding a flowy midi skirt (or two, or three) to your new-season lineup. Ahead, peek at the 10 styles in my cart — and hopefully, my closet soon.