Picking up where last summer left off, skin-baring looks are having a moment. Naked dressing continues to win over fashion folks, including Bella Hadid, who just donned a see-through Saint Laurent number at this year’s 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Shorts are getting much, much shorter — this we know for sure, too (oh hello, hot pants). The exception? Tops. Interestingly enough, all signs point to longline looks — aka, a silhouette longer than a regular hip-length cut — as the style leading the way this upcoming season.

Paris-based influencer Ellie Delphine, who has her finger on the pulse of all things fashion-related, has already co-signed the up-and-coming trend. She referenced it in a recent Instagram Reel, which touches on various other looks that'll be in and out of style this summer. “Crop tops, butterfly tops... yes, they’re super cute, but they’re being replaced with longline tops,” she says in the video posted on April 17. It’s true: Itty-bitty midriff-revealing silhouettes have arguably run their course.

Delphine first noticed the look emerge during Sofia Richie Grainge’s European wedding weekend in April 2023, when the internet star wore a longline linen sleeveless vest from Posse. “From that point on, I slowly started to see the style pop up from popular brands on Instagram,” the content creator tells TZR. “The trend peaked this spring with every label from high-street to more niche ones jumping on the bandwagon.”

In addition to sleeveless jackets like Richie Grainge’s, the trend is also available in tank top silhouettes. One place to find them? Fan-favorite retailer Dissh, which dropped an asymmetrical longline knit in black and white. Similarly, Reformation has no shortage of summery linen versions to pick from (we’d recommend its blue and white checkered one).

All this to say? You may want to put your crop tops in storage this summer and instead stock up on longline looks. For some styling guidance, scroll ahead to see how six influencers are wearing the piece.

Go Wild

Though timeless, leopard print is especially in demand right now. If you’re looking for an unexpected way to don the pattern this summer, turn to Nicole Huisman’s outfit here. The content creator layered a super long leopard tank atop a bright orange maxi skirt, and then added more color via pastel blue flats and a hot pink bag. Expect the compliments to roll in.

Here Comes The Sun

Calling all minimalists: This summer, step outside your style comfort zone by trading your neutral tanks for a sunny yellow style. Pair it with straight-leg trousers, as seen above; or, if you’re concerned about a sweaty outfit situation, a breezy midi skirt would also work.

It’s A Match

Consider a matching set your secret weapon when you’re not in the mood to put together an outfit. This striped denim iteration from Aligne, pictured on trendsetter and writer Leandra Medine Cohen, is as versatile as they come (the top is unfortunately almost sold out, though). Go the same styling route as Medine Cohen and wear the two-piece look with brown leather loafers and cat-eye frames.

Put It In Neutral

Fact: You can always count on an all-black outfit for virtually any outing. For instance, a minimal tunic and flared trousers is a foolproof duo. But if it’s too hot for pants, go with bike shorts or capris (if you didn’t hear, they’re back, baby).

Bling It On

If you have some shiny, sumptuous jewelry you’re dying to show off, opt for a tube top silhouette — it’ll pair great with a chunky choker. On the bottom, keep things laid-back with understated black shorts and simple kitten heels.

Show Some Leg

Your first instinct may be to team a long tank with knee-length shorts or a maxi skirt. But what about the aforementioned hot pants trend? As shown here, the combo is worth trying out, especially if said bottoms are puffy. Accessorize with patent leather Mary Janes and raffia tote (a must for farmer’s markets!).