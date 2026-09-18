This week, Fashion Month continued across the pond with H&M’s Fall 2026 show. On the first night of London Fashion Week, the Swedish retailer presented its current-season collection that customers can shop now on HM.com. Like its past runway shows, the brand showed a range of affordable takes on the season’s top trends — and had plenty of star power on the runway and in the front row, making the occasion one to remember.

While arriving to the venue, guests hit the red carpet and mingled in the crowd before the show began. Kim Petras, who previously starred in H&M’s 2018 Pride campaign, channeled the noughties in a black jacket and jeans with a brown faux fur scarf. Laura Harrier made an elegant entrance in a black silk and lace dress beneath a blazer-style coat, elevated by strappy sandals and a slouchy shoulder bag. Tell Me Lies actor Grace Van Patten was also in attendance in a brown leather minidress shaped like a worn-in biker jacket, complete with black slit-toe pumps and a rectangular clutch — plus her boyfriend and co-star Jackson White. Other guests included Kai Schreiber, Myha’la, Cruz Beckham, and Manu Rios.

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That star power also extended to the runway. Alex Consani, Lila Moss, and Paloma Elsesser all stepped onto the catwalk in an array of looks tapping into current trends, from officer jackets to textured lace. They were also joined by supermodels Karen Elson and Kristen McMenamy. Together, the group made a striking cast modeling designs like ruffled dusters, cropped leather and floral-textured jackets, and structured corsetry that all nodded to this year’s sweeping romantic aesthetic.

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The H&M show, titled “H&M&YOU&I,” was one of the first of London Fashion Week. In the coming weeks, brands like Simone Rocha, Erdem, and Harris Reed will all show their latest collections for the upcoming season. LFW will also feature several exciting moments, including Christopher Kane’s first collection for Mulberry and McQueen’s return to the LFW calendar under creative director Seán McGirr.

d A/W 2026 collections at an immersive LFW event. Fakemink, Grace van Patten, Jackson White, Audrey Nuna, Diya Joukani and Manu Ríos sat front row as the three cinematic drops of H&M’s Autumn 26 collection, and pieces from the H&M Studio and H&M Atelier lines, were revealed. The show was opened by the Brazilian ballerina Ingrid Silva, whose movements were choreographed to activate and illuminate the space – an impressive runway measuring 40 meters long and 2.5 meters wide. The moment was followed by the arrival of the opening look, a cropped ivory jacquard jacket layered over a sheer lace blouse paired with slim white trousers and cream jacquard heels’, worn by Alex Consani, from the romantic first drop of H&M’s Autumn 26 womenswear collection: an ode to historical opulence.

The event - titled H&M&YOU&I - was creatively directed by the legendary British image-maker Nick Knight CBE, who, through his online platform SHOWstudio, is known for his use of technology to reconceptualize fashion communication and the runway show format. At H&M’s show, Knight expanded that legacy, uniting influences from across the arts to create an emotional, human experience exploring how human connection and artistic expression converge with fashion and technology. "This show is a celebration of creativity, and of human relationships. I wanted to create something that felt romantic, emotional, human and painterly, all while experimenting with new technologies. My mission throughout my career has been to push the boundaries of fashion and stay curious about the next thing. I’m excited that H&M shares that vision.” – Nick Knight, Founder and Director SHOWstudio.

Following the opening act, the show progressed with models including Angelina Kendall, Paloma Elsesser, Calum Harper, Karen Elson and Lila Moss. The cast showcased the third drop of the womenswear collection – an ode to the collector’s spirit – and the elevated cuts of the menswear H&M Atelier line. The sharp si bb b lhouettes and sculptural forms of the second drop of the womenswear collection offered a fresh vision of contemporary minimalism, enhanced by innovative use of lights, carried by the models themselves.

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