In the United Kingdom, fashion and music have long been intertwined. Cast your mind back to the early aughts, when the likes of Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, who undeniably pioneered festival fashion, strolled around the grounds of Glastonbury, wearing flowy boho-chic dresses and waterproof rain boots (or “wellies,” as they are called across the pond). Of course, the country’s music scene style is constantly evolving, and Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection ushered in a fresh, colorful take on it, while still referencing bygone decades.

“Music is about self-expression, originality and belonging,” Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee wrote in the show notes. “From festivals and stadiums to open-air concerts, every summer the UK comes to life with style and sound.” Closing out London Fashion Week with a sartorial bang, Burberry returned to Perks Field in Kensington Palace for the first time in nearly a decade (the last show was in 2016), with a venue perfectly capturing the spirit of a balmy outdoor performance. Guests were treated to a dreamy sky-printed tent, a dirt runway, and seating cubes that paid tribute to the UK’s summer live music scene, per a press release.

“Musicians have always been pioneers – fearless in the way they dress and sound,” Lee added. “A legacy you’ll see in the looks, cast and styling.” Models were clad in free-spirited dresses that felt in step with the fashion you’d spot at a breezy summertime concert — namely, numbers made from crochet, macramé, and chainmail. Meanwhile, skinny scarves, which were tossed over said frocks, nodded to 2010s indie sleaze style. And with the recent rise in early aughts-inspired boho-chic fashion, the addition of slouchy fringe totes was quite fitting.

Anyone who’s ever trekked across the grounds of a music festival knows practical looks are paramount, especially in the UK, where it’s notoriously rainy in the summer (resulting in muddy fields). As such, some outfits were styled with oversized hooded outerwear, as well as Chelsea and moto boots.

Although this collection is perhaps one of the most playful, maximalist assortments we’ve ever seen from Burberry, there were still signature house codes threaded throughout the line. The luxury label’s hallmark checkered print came to life through punchy palettes of yellow, orange, green, and red, seen on short double-breasted coats. Meanwhile, tailoring, a Burberry speciality, was present by way of ‘60s-inspired dark brown suits with long jackets and cigarette pants. And then there were trench coats featuring leather laser-cut, designed to mimic lace.

Below, take a closer look at Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Music festival season can’t come soon enough.

