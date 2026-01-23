When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift there. In its Fitting Room series, TZR editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

Fashion collaborations are ubiquitous these days. So, how does a partnership manage to cut through the noise? Well, pairing two cult-favorite brands with equally loyal fan bases always helps. Such is the case with the Sézane x Sea collab, which has already proven to be catnip for the style set, with many silhouettes flying off the virtual shelves. Team TZR can attest to its it-girl appeal, as our editors were lucky enough to get style pieces from the new line.

According to a statement from Monica Paolini, the co-founder of Sea, the collaboration — the labels’ third to date — celebrates femininity, texture, as well as the subtle, small details that make a look special. “With this collection, we wanted to create something that felt both familiar and new — rooted in our shared appreciation for craft, yet shaped by the distinct energy of our two worlds,” she continued. The result: Charming, vintage-inspired silhouettes featuring all manner of lace, embroidery, and crochet.

Below, see how our team styled outerwear, dresses, and knitwear from the new Sézane and Sea collaboration. Friendly reminder: Sizes are selling out fast, so if there’s something you’re eyeing, don’t wait too long to make the purchase. (For featured items that are not available, we’ve included alternatives so you don’t miss out on the look or the collection!)

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

“Sézane and Sea are two of my favorite contemporary brands at the moment, so when I heard of their third collaboration, I had a feeling it would be right up my alley — much like the first two. And it was, thanks to the lineup of ladylike, vintage-inspired silhouettes. I gravitated toward the Dakoty jacket, a quilted topper emblazoned with colorful embroidered patches. It's the kind of piece I know will become a staple in my wardrobe for seasons to come, as it's just as chic as it is comfortable. As for styling, I paired the outerwear with Staud khaki pants — which I've been wearing non-stop this winter — a blush pink satin Naghedi bag, and powder-blue loafers from Jonak Paris.”

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

“I love that this collection strikes the perfect balance of Parisian elegance and New York cool and ease. This dress is a shining example as it includes traditional dainty detailing like eyelet and lace overlay as well as a roomy, comfy silhouette that allows for easy movement. To keep things from looking overtly precious, I grounded the outfit with a pair of work boots from Frye and added a touch of heirloom via a vintage beaded bag. It’s the perfect look for a breezy spring day in LA.”

Noelia Rojas-West, Fashion Market Assistant

“As someone who tends to stick to darker colors, it was refreshing to take a step in a lighter direction with this gorgeous multi-colored jacket. I adore the quilted texture and hidden buttons, and the bow-tie detail at the top is absolutely darling. The sleeves are roomy enough to fit a sweater underneath which is essential during the colder seasons. I also love that the collar is removable, making it versatile. Whether you’re going for cottagecore or something a little more boho, both aesthetics work beautifully here. I styled this piece with a pair of gray jorts and black patent leather pointed-toe boots for a day in the office.”