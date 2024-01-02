British style is a distinguishable study of opposites. It’s a bit irreverent, but also informed by the weather; it’s full of rich detail, yet also heavy on tailoring. And the way It Brits put it all together is rarely without a splash of eccentricity (ahem, Hunter boots with a flouncy little dress). Just look to some of the greatest English fashion designers who have helped shape entire eras of the industry: Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Stella McCartney, Mary Quant, Christopher Bailey, Simone Rocha, Phoebe Philo. While each luminary has their own distinct approach to fashion, they all share an unwavering dedication to individuality.

Beyond these more familiar big names, though, there is also an undercurrent of emerging labels worth having on your radar. After all, if you really want to dress like a denizen of the UK, it’s best to start with local talent that hasn’t gone fully mainstream yet. To that end, the TZR team has gathered six noteworthy up-and-comers and cult favorites worth stocking your closet with. From options that lean heavily on the country’s ethereal countryside for inspiration (cue the chunky cardigans and flowy blouses!) to brands that are doubling down on quirky detailing like glossy outerwear and brocade fabrics, there’s something for everyone’s personal taste. Keep scrolling for the scoop.

Kitri was founded in 2017 under the helm of a small team of creatives in London. It’s all about affordable hero pieces that add that colorful punctuation mark to your outfit — all while doing so in limited quantities so as to avoid overproducing and increasing waste.

Rooted in the conviction to work slowly and with recycled and organic fabrics, Damson Madder launched in 2020 and now offers its collections via small-batch production. The Camden, North London-based company offers a playful androgynous-meets-girly-girl mix: Think oversized pieces, ruffled Peter Pan collars, and bow-embellished dresses alongside slouchy trousers and boxy outerwear.

This London-based go-to is a source for eveningwear that nods to romance and nostalgia (think: tiered organza ruffles crafted in a bold tomato red hue or a puff-sleeve brocade mini dress that bounces in the sweetest way while you walk). Even better: It all comes at a pleasantly affordable price point, which means you can enjoy a statement dress during the holidays and still be able to check everyone off on your shopping list, sans the stress.

If the Cottagecore trend still makes your heart sing, it’s time to add some Meadows to your wardrobe. This British label based in Hackney, East London is pastoral romance at its finest with its prairie-inspired pieces that still feel relevant in a contemporary context. The collection is centered around dresses (the team draws inspiration from Victorian undergarments as well as the Victorian revival of the 1970s) but there’s plenty of other selections to delight in, including darling knitted shorts, crisp cotton blouses, and chunky knitwear.

Founded by internet personality and entrepreneur Fisayo Longe, this label is a love letter to women. The bold and bright clothing celebrates bodies of all varieties (sizing goes up to a 3XL) and embodies a sense of freedom and fun.

Female-founded conscious denim brand Seventy + Mochi just debuted in 2020, but has also carved out a niche for its feminine and nostalgic approach to all things adjacent. The collection has a slightly retro twist to it — ‘70s-inspired silhouettes like maxi skirts, patch pocket jackets, and jumpsuits — but also fits in perfectly with the current look du jour of baggy jeans and statement collars.