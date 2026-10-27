When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift through. In its Fitting Room series, The Zoe Report editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

Ask a fashion girl about Larroudé, and odds are she has at least one pair of the brand’s shoes sitting in her closet (even Taylor Swift is a fan). Unfamiliar with the beloved footwear label? Larroudé was founded in 2020 by husband-and-wife duo Marina and Ricardo Larroudé, the former of whom previously served as Barneys New York’s fashion director. The industry veteran launched the label after noticing a gap in the market for high-quality, expensive-looking shoes at an accessible price point — a void the couple has undoubtedly filled. Perhaps the best part about Larroudé, though, is its wide range of silhouettes.

Our team can attest to the above sentiment. Spanning boots, sandals, sneakers, and flats, Larroudé’s collections offer a shoe for just about anything you have coming up on the calendar. A concert, perhaps? TZR’s Senior Fashion Editor wore the brand’s knot-adorned Valerie mules to a Harry Styles show at Madison Square Garden, pairing the slip-on heels with the singer’s merch and black capri pants. Or, if a weekend at a vineyard is on the agenda, take a cue from this fashion writer, who styled Larroudé’s raffia Loulou wedges with a long-sleeve floral dress in Napa this month.

Below, find more ways to style some of Larroudé’s most popular silhouettes, courtesy of our editors.

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Angela Melero

“After a few years of embracing flats and kitten heels, I’ve been gravitating toward footwear that gives a bit more height without killing my feet. For this reason, the three-inch narrow block heel on these slingback pumps was a selling point. Between the elevated heel, python finish, and sleek squared-off toe, these shoes offer a formal touch with a dash of edge. For an evening of work events and dinners, I like pairing the pumps with satin balloon pants, a silky open tie blouse, and a layered embellished chain belt for some added sparkle. After repeating this outfit all month long, I can report that the shoes are indeed comfortable and safe for errands and appointment hopping.”

Brooke Frischer, Senior Fashion Editor

Brooke Frischer

“There’s no better test for a pair of shoes than a concert — especially one where you’re jumping and dancing all over the place. For me, that was Harry Styles’ Together, Together show at Madison Square Garden, where I stayed on my feet all night, singing and stepping to the music. I did so in Larroudé’s Valerie Mule (in a, sadly, sold-out pink shade) and was without any pain or discomfort the entire time. Not only that, but I biked to and from the venue in them, which also went swimmingly. Naturally, I paired the fun, knot-adorned kitten heel with my old Harry Styles: Live On Tour T-shirt from the singer’s 2017 tour. Black jersey capris grounded the look, while a pink-and-white polka dot tie used as a belt and a black-and-white polka dot clutch added just the right amount of playfulness.”

Eden Stuart, Beauty News Writer

Eden Stuart

“I was genuinely surprised by how comfortable these sandals were; I wore them during an evening bouncing around the city to different events, and not once did I experience any soreness or rubbing around the straps (common grievances I have with heeled sandals). As excited as I was by the design, which I genuinely love, I was admittedly a bit stumped on how to style them. That is, until I decided to lean into the maximalism. I initially just paired them with the leopard-print cardigan and chartreuse slip skirt, but once I realized it was a bit too chilly to go bare-legged, I went all in purple tights — and I’m really pleased with how the outfit turned out. I feel like it’s giving ‘Miss Frizzle, art collector.’”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

“Though I was never a fan of espadrille wedges circa the early 2010s, I’m fully on board with the latest wave of slanted, sometimes-wobbly silhouettes. Larroudé’s raffia pair, in particular, caught my eye while scrolling through the brand’s treasure trove of footwear on its website. Since I live in Los Angeles, I knew I could get away with wearing these summery shoes year-round. During a recent weekend in Napa, I styled them with an old floral dress from Hill House Home. I will admit, though, that the edges of the shoes dug into my feet. That said, I’d recommend saving them for an event that requires very little walking — and perhaps taking an Uber straight to the destination. Alternatively, a thick sock could act as a barrier between the wedges and your feet.”