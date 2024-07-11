Whenever a new Fenty x PUMA collection is scheduled to drop, Rihanna tends to live by the motto, “Go big or go home.” Not only will the Fenty founder deliver an enviable assortment of sneakers, but she’ll model them herself in an Oscar-worthy campaign that’s just as cinematic as her music videos. And on July 11, the style icon did it again. Without any warning at all (classic RiRi), the singer and entrepreneur released the latest Fenty x PUMA Creeper Phatty campaign titled, “In Session,” which featured a cheeky video starring Anjelica Huston, and five high-fashion close-ups of Rihanna wearing the newest must-have shoes.

At the start of the work day on Thursday morning, RiRi broke the internet with her latest Instagram post, which garnered over 770,000 likes in just over an hour. Captured by the mogul’s longtime photographer, Philippa Price, Rihanna went back to school in an assortment of preppy, collegiate separates adorned with a distressed finish. The two new Creeper Phatty colorways took center stage in the prep school-inspired video — Rihanna paired the red-and-white chunky sneakers with an oversized button-down shirt dress, an elongated red tie, and a plaid PUMA backpack (as well as a few light academia-esque hair bows). Huston (who starred as the teacher in the classroom set-up) also styled the same corduroy Creeper Phattys with a striped monogrammed suit set covered in Puma’s signature emblem. Other students, like Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry offered a sneak peek at the other “In Session” color: a triple-black sneaker complete with the trademark Creeper Phatty gum-sole. The quick 15-second clip was so stellar, Rihanna’s loyal fanbase thought it was an Easter egg for at new music. One fan commented, “I thought this was a music video Rihanna! Don’t scare me like that.”

While the RiRi-approved commercial was enough to encourage fans to place a Creeper Phatty order, Rihanna didn’t stop there (surprise, surprise). She posed for a few solo shots in two different uniform-looking ensembles. In the first photo, the multi-hyphenate wore the same oversized button-down from the video and coupled her red-and-white corduroy kicks with calf-length black socks. For another promo pic, Rihanna looked ready for class in a black pleated midi skirt, a puff-sleeved white blouse, another extra-long tie, and a larger-than-life plaid bow. The black Creeper Phatty sneakers made an appearance, this time alongside bulky off-white socks.

The best part about Rihanna’s latest campaign? Her new pieces are available to shop right now. Much like her previous drops, the two “In Session” colors are available in women’s, men’s, and children’s sizes. Get your hands on them by shopping the curated edit below.