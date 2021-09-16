If You're Stylish But Secretly Cheap, You'll Love These 50 Finds Under $30 On Amazon

Let’s be honest: fashion can be an expensive thing to love. Those of us who live and breathe fashion know that truly beautiful clothes are always worth the sacrifice, but that doesn’t mean we’ll turn down a great bargain when we can. Indeed, the savviest shoppers are well aware that knowing where to save and where to splurge is key to creating a well-balanced wardrobe. On that note, if you’re stylish but secretly a little cheap, you’ll love these 50 finds under $30 on Amazon. Save big on some fresh wardrobe essentials here, and you’ll have enough room left in your budget to splurge on those designer pieces you’ve been eyeing this season.

Looking at the 50 gorgeous pieces in this roundup, you’d never guess they cost less than $30 — nor would anyone else guess that you picked them up on Amazon. Handpicked by our editors for their sophisticated look, they’re proof that looking expensive and actually being expensive are two very different things. Some of these pieces are elevated basics that’ll be the backbone of your wardrobe, while others are fun ways to test-drive some of the season’s latest trends. Either way, they’re among the best fashion deals on Amazon, so you’d be wise to act quickly before they inevitably sell out.

1 The Best-Selling Huggies That Look Like Real Diamond Earrings Amazon PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon A small, American-owned company, PAVOI has earned a stellar reputation for offering high-quality jewelry at prices that can’t be beat. These popular huggies are the perfect example — plated in 14-karat gold and encrusted with a row of sparkling, cubic zirconia stones, Amazon reviewers are blown away by their exceptional quality and authentic look, with many reporting that they regularly get mistaken for genuine diamond earrings. Plus, dozens of others report that the hypoallergenic, stainless steel posts don’t irritate their ears like other earrings in this price range tend to do. Available colors: 3

2 These Paperbag-Waist Pants That Amazon Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $25 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are nothing short of obsessed with these paperbag-waist pants. They’re impressed by the fabric, which feels “high-end,” “semi-thick,” and like “a stretchy dri-FIT,” and the fit, which makes them “truly comfortable,” yet polished enough to wear to anywhere. Perfect for transitional, office-to-date-night dressing, they’re sold in dozens of pretty colors, from army green and navy to beige and black. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

3 The Quilted Crossbody Purse You’ll Want In More Than One Color Amazon 153corp Tassel Crossbody Bag $18 See On Amazon This is basically the perfect everyday purse — the fact that it costs less than $20 is just an added bonus. Details like the quilted chevron pattern, gold hardware, and tassel zipper pull give it the sophisticated look of a far more expensive bag. The interior is surprisingly spacious, and the chain-link strap can be adjusted to wear across your body or over your shoulder, or even removed entirely to convert the bag into a roomy clutch. Last, it comes in so many great colors, you’ll want to buy multiples to coordinate with all your favorite outfits. Available colors: 18

4 A Cropped Halter Top That’s Made With A Substantial Knit Fabric Amazon The Drop Halter Bralette $30 See On Amazon With its stylish square neckline and cropped length, this halter top will pair perfectly with everything from satin midi skirts and denim cutoffs to high-rise jeans and leggings. An elevated basic made from a substantial blend of viscose, nylon, and spandex, its snug fit makes it supportive enough to wear without a bra, according to several Amazon reviewers (although one person noted that the back is cut high enough to hide a strapless bra, if you’d prefer to wear one). Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 5

5 These Comfortable Ponte Pants That Are Perfect For The Office (& Beyond) Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Vickie Ponte Pant $25 See On Amazon Practically guaranteed to be a staple in your wardrobe, these skinny ponte pants from Gloria Vanderbilt are classic, comfortable, and endlessly easy to style. They’re made with a substantial ponte fabric that provides structure and support, but they have the stretchy comfort of leggings or jeggings. Functional pockets, belt loops, and a zippered fly give them the authentic look of “real” pants, while the chic gingham print — they also come in plaid — make them feel professional enough for the office. Available sizes: 6 — 24 (petite available for some sizes)

Available colors/prints: 5

6 These Cheap Oversized Sunnies That’ll Make Any Outfit Feel More Glam Amazon zeroUV Oversized Square Sunglasses $15 See On Amazon Thick, oversized frames give these best-selling sunglasses a glamorous look, which is bound to help dress up any basic outfit. Amazon reviewers say they're impressively sturdy and well-made — at just $15, what do you have to lose by trying them? “I have several pairs of luxury/designer shades and these cheap ones are the comfiest pair I own. The plastic feels heavy enough to be designer, ” one Amazon reviewer wrote. Available styles: 16

7 A Soft & Stretchy Bodysuit That Looks Like A Wrap-Style Top Amazon IN'VOLAND Plus Size Bodysuit $24 See On Amazon This surplice-style bodysuit is one of those easy, go-to basics you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again. Featuring a plunging neckline and full-coverage bottom with a convenient snap closure, it’ll pair perfectly with leather pants or a skirt for a night out, yet can easily be dressed down with jeans or joggers for a more casual daytime look. It’s sold on the same page as several other bodysuits, all made of breathable cotton blended with a touch of spandex. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors/styles: 21

8 A Comfy-Chic Lounge Set That Comes In So Many Cute Colors Amazon MEROKEETY Waffle Loungewear Set (2-Pieces) $26 See On Amazon This minimalist lounge set is perfect for days when comfort is your priority, but you still want to feel cute, too. The two-piece set consists of a loose, flowy top with a high neckline and dolman sleeves, and a pair of high-waisted shorts with a drawstring waistband and pockets. Both are made of a cotton thermal fabric with a classic waffle texture, which is just the right amount of breathable and lightweight. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

9 This Suitcase-Friendly Sun Hat With Built-In UPF Sun Protection Amazon Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Hat $20 See On Amazon Designed with a hidden rope inside that allows you to adjust the fit, this wide-brim hat will instantly elevate any summer outfit. Better still, it has built-in UPF 30 sun protection, so it can act as a backup to your normal sunscreen on particularly sunny days. “Looks very expensive and it [packs] SO WELL!” gushed one Amazon reviewer, adding, “Some panama hats are never the same after you shove them in a suitcase, but this one bounced back to life instantly and was not phased.” Available styles: 36

10 A Basic Muscle Tee With ‘80s-Inspired Padded Sleeves Amazon Meladyan Padded Crew Neck Tank Top $19 See On Amazon Subtle shoulder pads give this muscle tee a structured look that feels totally elevated, while the stretchy, slightly thick cotton-spandex fabric ensures it’s as comfy and breathable as any other tee in your closet. Try tucking it into high-waisted leather trousers and adding a chunky gold necklace to embrace the nod to ‘80s power dressing in a cool, modern way. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 13

11 An Airy Swing Dress That’s Perfect For Hot Summer Days Amazon Romwe Plus Size Print Dress $28 See On Amazon This breezy mini dress is sure to become a new summer favorite, whether you dress it up with chunky clogs and lots of jewelry, or throw it on over your swimsuit for a laid-back day at the beach. Cut in a relaxed, swingy silhouette with flared, three-quarter-length sleeves and a high neckline, it’s made with a lightweight, rayon-viscose fabric with no added stretch. Available sizes: 0X — 4X

Available styles: 14

12 A Silky Satin Scarf That’ll Make Every Outfit Feel Chicer Amazon YOUR SMILE Square Satin Scarf $9 See On Amazon There are so many ways to style this silky satin scarf, and just about all of them look super chic. You can wear it in your hair with oversized sunnies for a glamorous ‘60s look, draw inspiration from Boobie Billie and wear it as a top, or tie it around your neck for a classic, Parisian-chic vibe. Measuring a generous 35 by 35 inches, this one comes in a gorgeous array of 40 different designs, so you’ll have no problem finding one that fits your personality. Available prints: 40

13 The Fan-Favorite Sundress That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon Angashion Button Down Midi Dress $27 See On Amazon This sundress is a long-time favorite among Amazon reviewers, and it’s not hard to see why. The classic, A-line silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and both the fit and the fabric are comfortable and unrestrictive. The versatile design is easy to dress up or down for a whole range of occasions, it comes in a glorious array of colors and prints, and it even has pockets — what’s not to love? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 35

14 A Set Of 2 Skinny Belts To Help Make The Most Of Your Current Wardrobe Amazon JASGOOD Skinny Belt (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Sold in a set of two, these thin, faux-leather belts are a solid investment for any wardrobe. Cinching the waist on relaxed dresses, tops, and sweaters can make them seem like entirely different pieces, so the belts will help you get more wear out of clothing that’s already in your closet. Plus, since they’re so thin, they’re much more comfortable to wear around your waist than the typical belt. Choose from sets of two comprising various styles, ranging from classic neutrals to silvery, textured python. Available sizes: adjusts to fit waist sizes up to 37 inches

Available styles: 7

15 A Flouncy Ruffled Mini Skirt With A Comfortable, Drawstring Waist Amazon Relipop Flared Skirt $20 See On Amazon With a flouncy silhouette made up of two tiered ruffles, this mini skirt will make you want to twirl around no matter where you are. Plus, in addition to being fun to wear, the unrestrictive design is also super comfortable, thanks to its light, breathable fabric and elasticized drawstring waist. You can get it in several solid colors or practically every imaginable print, from vintage florals to bold pink-and black leopard — no judgement if you end up buying multiples. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 27

16 A Slinky, Snug-Fitting Turtleneck That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon The Drop Turtleneck Long Sleeve Top $20 See On Amazon This turtleneck fits like a second skin and is made of a stretchy, slinky blend of modal and spandex. It’s absolutely perfect for layering, and is also substantial enough to wear on its own without being see through. Tuck it into a skirt or wear it layered under a blazer with jeans — no matter how you style it, you’ll love how silky-soft it feels against your bare skin. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors/prints: 7

17 These High-Quality Yoga Leggings With Ballerina-Chic Details Amazon Core 10 Mesh Leggings $21 See On Amazon Ruched folds of sheer mesh from knee to ankle give these yoga leggings a graceful touch reminiscent of classic leg warmers, while the V-shaped crossover waistband plays up the ballerina-chic look even further. Core 10 is known for making high-quality yoga leggings that look and feel like those from far more expensive competitors, and these are no exception — one Amazon reviewer wrote, “These are so nice, I almost don’t want to tell anyone!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 8

18 A Mini Crossbody Purse With A Gold, Chain-Link Strap Amazon TOYOOSKY Chain Crossbody Bag $19 See On Amazon Another chic crossbody purse that looks far more expensive than it is, this mini one has a pebbled texture and a gold, chain-link strap. Amazon reviewers are impressed by the quality, having noted that “the construction of the bag was impressive,” and that it’s “surprisingly sturdy.” It’s worth noting that some people were surprised by how small the bag is — while there’s room for the essentials, including a large smart phone, it’s not quite spacious enough to fit a full-sized wallet. Available colors: 5

19 The Fan-Favorite Skinny Jeans That Are Ridiculously Comfortable Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans $25 See On Amazon It’s true that pretty much every style of Levi’s jeans has something of a cult following. That said, the fanfare surrounding these skinnies is still pretty notable — in over 2,000 five-star reviews, fans praise virtually everything about them, with multiple people declaring them the best jeans they’ve ever owned. Made with a “super stretch” denim that feels firm and supportive and keeps its shape all day long, they not only fit like a glove, but are super comfortable, too. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (28, 30, or 30-inch inseam)

Available colors: 4

20 These Ruffle-Trimmed Socks That’ll Look So Cute With All Your Shoes Amazon Fitu Ruffle Trim Ankle Socks (5-Pack) $16 See On Amazon A sweet lace ruffle and textured pattern add something special to these vintage-inspired ankle socks — they’ll look totally elegant peeking out from Oxfords or pumps, and will make for an effortlessly cool juxtaposition when paired with retro sneakers. Sold in a multipack containing five colors, they’ve earned a stellar 4.7-star average rating on Amazon. Available styles: 10

21 A Sleeveless Button-Down Dress With A Pretty Tiered Skirt Amazon Halife Button Down V-Neck Dress $23 See On Amazon This sleeveless, V-neck dress has all the makings of a favorite. Its cute, casual look exudes carefree ‘90s charm, it’s about as comfortable as it gets thanks to the breathable cotton fabric, and it even has pockets — what’s not to love? During the colder months, wear it over a turtleneck with tights and knee-high boots, then later, wear it with sandals or crisp white sneakers for a classic summer look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

22 A Sultry Long-Sleeved Top With A Cool Cutout Detail Amazon SweatyRocks Cutout Long Sleeve Top $17 See On Amazon Cutouts are having a major moment right now, and this chic top is an approachable way to try out the trend for yourself. Made with a stretchy, ribbed viscose fabric, its snug fit will look great tucked into pants, shorts, or skirts. If you love the cutout trend but aren’t a fan of this particular take, it’s worth checking out the other three versions of this top, one of which is a ‘90s-chic turtleneck with an asymmetrical cutout at the chest. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 4

23 These Cheap, Basic Bike Shorts That Are Worth Stocking Up On Amazon Just My Size Plus Size Biker Short $10 See On Amazon Basic bike shorts are a must for every wardrobe, and this popular pair delivers excellent value for the price. Made of a lightweight, cotton-spandex blend with a tag-free elastic waistband and a long, 9-inch inseam, they’ve earned a 4.5-star overall rating from more than than 10,000 Amazon shoppers. “I literally bought a few dozen pairs of 'em because they've become an instant staple of my wardrobe,” one happy Amazon reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

24 A Warm Corduroy Shirt With The Perfect Oversized Fit Amazon Astylish Corduroy Button Down Shirt $28 See On Amazon Slouchy and cool, this oversized button-down shirt is made with chunky, texture-rich corduroy, making for a more unique take on the classic boyfriend shirt. Wear it loosely tucked into your jeans as a cozy shirt, or try it open over a crop top and cutoffs for a lightweight layering piece on crisp summer nights. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

25 The Classic Tennis Bracelet That Looks Like It Cost Hundreds Amazon PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet $15 See On Amazon Classic tennis bracelets are back in a big way. Despite its affordable price, Amazon reviewers swear this one looks and feels like an expensive piece of fine jewelry, so it’s a great way to play with the trend without investing too much. Available with your choice of 14-karat white, rose, or yellow gold plating, the bracelet is set with sparkling cubic zirconia stones that dozens of Amazon reviewers report are often mistaken for genuine diamonds. “I brought it to pair it with another bracelet. I couldn’t do it,” one person shared. “It outshined the other bracelet so much I had to take it off. So now I wear it alone. It’s simply beautiful.” Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 3

26 This Versatile, Puff-Sleeve Top You’ll Wind Up Wearing All The Time Amazon Romwe Plus Size Puff Sleeve Top $20 See On Amazon Dramatic puffed sleeves add elegant interest to this otherwise simple mock neck top, making for a fashion-forward, elevated staple that’s easy to dress up or down. Tuck it into a high-waisted pencil skirt for work, or pair it with distressed boyfriend jeans for a sophisticated, off-duty look. It’s designed with a keyhole button closure at the neck, making it far easier to take on and off without messing up your makeup. Available sizes: 0X Plus — 3X

27 A Chic Sleeveless Jumpsuit Made Of Breathable Cotton & Linen Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit $18 See On Amazon Easy and breezy, this sleeveless jumpsuit is made with an airy, cotton-linen blend that’s breathable enough to keep you comfortable on hot summer days. That said, the versatile design can easily work in spring and fall, too — just add a cute cropped jacket. Designed with a drawstring at the waist, a V-neckline, and pockets, it’s available in several fun prints and solid colors. Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors/prints: 8

28 These Fabulous Cat-Eye Sunglasses That Deliver Excellent Value For The Price Amazon SOJOS Cat Eye Sunglasses $11 See On Amazon Fun and fabulous, these popular cat-eye sunnies will instantly add a ton of retro glam to any outfit. Despite the affordable price, fans are impressed by their sturdy construction and overall quality. Plus, they even come with a drawstring carrying pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth. “These are by far the most beautifully crafted pair of cat eye sunglasses I have ever purchased,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “The color is perfect, I [love] how dark the lenses are and the thickness of the frames [is] totally perfect.” Available styles: 12

29 The Perfect Flouncy Dress For Summer & Spring Amazon Relipop V-Neck Wrap Dress $24 See On Amazon Sweet, yet a tiny bit sultry, this wrap-style sundress is sure to earn a regular rotation in your wardrobe all the way ‘til fall. It’s trimmed with overlapping ruffles at the hem and has fluttery short sleeves and a plunging V-neckline. Like any true wrap dress, the fit of the bodice can be adjusted to hug your waist like it was made for you, which practically guarantees that you’ll love the way it fits. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 19

30 This Strappy Bralette That’s Super Comfortable & Supportive Amazon HDE Plus Size Strappy Bralette $19 See On Amazon With strappy, eye-catching details in both the back and the front, this bustier-style bralette will look gorgeous paired with midi skirts or high-waisted jeans, either on its own or layered under a blazer or jacket. Amazon reviewers are impressed by the thick fabric and quality construction, and note that it’s far more supportive than the typical bralette. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 2

31 A Printed Midi Skirt With A Thigh-Baring Slit Amazon Sunloudy Printed Split Skirt $14 See On Amazon A daring thigh-high slit adds a ton of drama to this otherwise simple midi skirt — perfect for a night out, it’ll look equally chic paired with over-the-knee boots or strappy heeled sandals. If you’re looking for a midi skirt but don’t love the slits, this also comes in several slit-free styles in retro ‘90s prints. The brand does note that the skirt runs small, so you may want to order a size or two up from your usual size. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 18

32 A Comfy Strapless Jumpsuit That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon ZESICA Strapless Jumpsuit $28 See On Amazon This strapless jumpsuit looks polished and sophisticated enough to wear anywhere, but the knit fabric and relaxed, flowy fit make it as unrestrictive and comfortable to wear as your favorite nightgown. Dress it up with heels, or dress it down with flat sandals — it’s the kind of piece you’ll find yourself reaching for multiples times per week. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

33 The Classic “Leather” Belt That Belongs In Every Wardrobe Amazon Earnda Faux Leather Belt $15 See On Amazon Crafted of supple vegan leather with a ‘90s-inspired, double-O buckle, this belt will pair so well with everything in your closet. If the smooth black leather isn’t your style, the belt also comes in several other colors and materials, including buttery camel suede, croc-embossed black, and faux calf hair in a fun leopard print. “I bought this because I am vegan and don’t want to buy a leather Gucci belt, but this style is perfect and achieved the look I was going for perfectly!” wrote one Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 13

34 A Lace-Trimmed Cami With A Strappy Detail In The Front Amazon ROMWE Plus Size Lace Trim Tank Top $19 See On Amazon This slinky, strappy, lace-trimmed camisole is one of those versatile pieces you’ll find yourself wearing for all kinds of occasions, either on its own or layered under jackets, sweaters, and blazers. The criss-crossed strap detail in the front adds a unique touch to the otherwise classic piece, which has a relaxed fit, plunging V-neckline, and thin spaghetti straps. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available styles: 13

35 These Paperbag-Waist Shorts For When You’re Sick Of Denim Cutoffs Amazon SweatyRocks Tie Waist Shorts $20 See On Amazon Vertical stripes, nautical-inspired button details, and a paperbag waist finished with a jaunty bow all add personality to these chic, high-waisted shorts. Made with a lightweight, cotton-poly blend that looks and feels similar to linen, they’re more polished than bike shorts or athletic shorts tend to be, but are still every bit as comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 32

36 These Wide-Leg Pants That Are Like Office-Friendly Sweats Amazon Woman Within Plus Size Wide Leg Pants $24 See On Amazon Think of these pants as the elevated version of sweatpants. Made of a stretchy knit fabric with an elastic waist and pockets, they certainly feel like sweats, but their high-rise, wide-leg silhouette gives them an elegant look that’s sophisticated enough to wear anywhere. Plus, they’re available in so many great colors — don’t be surprised if you wind up buying a different pair for each day of the week. Available sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus

Available colors: 20

37 A Long, Flowy Maxi Dress Made Of Breathable Cotton & Silk Amazon YESNO JEL Maxi Slip Dress $20 See On Amazon Made of a luxe blend of cotton and silk, this chic maxi dress is sure to become a new, warm-weather favorite. The relaxed, flowy fit makes it super easy to move in, and the breathable fabric is incredibly perfect for hot summer days. Throw it on over your bikini for a day at the beach, or wear it with strappy heels to dress it up a bit. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 14

38 A Chic, ‘70s-Inspired Take On Denim Overalls Amazon dollhouse Plus Size Denim Jumpsuit $28 See On Amazon Retro ‘70s style is back in a big way, and this denim jumpsuit is the perfect way to embrace the look in a way that feels totally modern. Featuring a plunging, halter-style neckline with criss-crossed straps in the back, the design is essentially a more fabulous version of overalls. Wear it over a fitted turtleneck or tee, or try a lacy bandeau to show off a bit more skin. Available sizes: 14 — 24

39 These Comfy Pull-On Jeggings That Actually Look Like Real Jeans Amazon Amazon Essentials Denim Jegging $29 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers have nothing but good things to say about these popular jeggings. The main highlights? They’re super comfy, they fit like a glove, and — crucially — they actually look like authentic denim jeans, rather than denim leggings. They’re made of an ultra-stretchy denim that keeps its shape all day long, and the wide elasticized waistband doesn’t bunch or roll. Available sizes: 0 — 20 (short, regular, long)

Available colors: 15

40 The $30 Loafers You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon Amazon Essentials Loafer $30 See On Amazon These loafers are proof that comfortable shoes can still be totally fabulous. Lined with soft, breathable suede with padded heels, they’re available in a wide selection of gorgeous colors and materials, ranging from leopard print and metallic gold to classic neutrals like black and brown. “I've only been wearing these loafers for two hours and I already went back to order another color,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “These are the most comfortable work shoes I've ever owned in my life." Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available styles: 12

41 A Pair Of High-Rise Leggings That Don’t Feel Cheap Amazon Amazon Essentials High Rise Leggings $14 See On Amazon The overwhelming majority of Amazon reviewers are impressed by the quality and fit of these high-rise leggings, mainly because they don’t feel cheap, despite the fact that they are cheap. Featuring a wide, flat waistband and ankle-grazing crop, they’re made with a stretchy performance fabric that has a subtly lustrous finish. “These leggings are true to size and fit perfectly,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “Although inexpensive, they are made of good quality material for a smooth look.” Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 3

42 The Comfy & Stylish Sandals You’ll Be Wearing All Summer Long Amazon The Drop H-Band Slide Sandal $30 See On Amazon These classic H-band sandals will look great with any summer outfit, from denim cutoffs and a tee to a floaty vintage sundress. They’re crafted of high-quality vegan leather with padding in the soles, which makes them feel “like walking on clouds,” according to one Amazon reviewer. Choose from five timeless, versatile styles, including one version with natural raffia uppers in place of the vegan leather. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 5

43 These Trendy Cat-Eye Sunglasses With Monochromatic Lenses & Frames Amazon W&Y YING Skinny Cat Eye Sunglasses $7 See On Amazon Another pair of trendy, cat-eye sunnies that feel retro and modern all at once, these have tiny frames and a monochromatic design (although they also come in a few more classic versions, including all-black and brown with leopard print frames). They’re a great way to make a statement and add interest to any outfit, and for less than $10, why not pick a few pairs up? Available styles: 11

44 A Cropped Cotton T-Shirt With A Boxy, Relaxed Silhouette Amazon The Drop Short Sleeve Cropped Crewneck Top $18 See On Amazon Details like a vertical back seam and a boxy, cropped silhouette give this crewneck tee a cool update, but it’s still every bit as comfy and versatile as any other T-shirt in your closet. Made of a soft, lightweight, cotton jersey fabric, it’s one of those easy wardrobe building blocks that’s worth owning in more than one color. “I have been searching for the perfect cropped tee with wide sleeves. I’m so glad I found it here!” wrote one Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 5

45 A Timeless, Elegant Bag That’s Endlessly Versatile Amazon Hoxis Envelope Clutch $20 See On Amazon You’ll be so glad to have this minimalist bag on hand for last-minute events. Timeless and versatile, the envelope-style design can be worn across your body or over your shoulder thanks to the chain-link strap, or you can remove the strap and carry it as a clutch. Amazon reviewers are particularly impressed by the quality and construction of the bag, from the plush, faux-suede material to the sturdy magnetic closure. Available colors/prints: 6

46 These Bootcut Leggings That Are Surprisingly Easy To Dress Up Amazon Woman Within Bootcut Leggings $25 See On Amazon A bootcut leg makes these stretchy cotton leggings feel more like classic dress pants than athletic wear, especially if you pair them with a longer blazer or cardigan. You could probably get away with wearing them to the office, but you’ll also love them for lounging and running around town, since they’re super comfy and look great with pretty much anything. Available sizes: Small Plus Tall — 5X Tall

Available colors: 4

47 An Expensive-Looking Ring Embedded With Cubic Zirconia “Diamonds” Amazon PAVOI Criss Cross Ring $13 See On Amazon Another gorgeous piece of jewelry that looks way more expensive than it is, this ring will look equally stunning worn on its own or layered with other rings. The minimalist design is made up of two criss-crossed bands, each plated in your choice of 14-karat rhodium, rose, or yellow gold and embedded with tiny cubic zirconia stones. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 3

48 These Cute, Tie-Dye Shorts That Are Part Of A Matching Set Amazon The Drop Fleece Shorts $30 See On Amazon On-trend and totally lounge-worthy, these comfy fleece shorts are available in your choice of four tie-dye prints. Designed with an elasticized drawstring waist, subtle side slits, and pockets, they’re made with a soft fleece fabric that’s about as cozy as it gets, especially if you pair them with the matching tie-dye sweatshirt. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available prints: 4

49 A Breathable Cotton Sundress That’s Perfect For Hot Summer Days Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Spaghetti Strap Dress $27 See On Amazon Made of airy cotton in a classic, A-line silhouette, this sundress is an easy summer staple that’s an outfit all on its own. The vintage floral print includes an eye-catching border trimming the hemline, which adds visual interest to the otherwise simple design. Other features include buttons down the front, a drawstring at the waist, thin straps, and a subtle V-neckline. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 6